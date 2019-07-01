Goelzer Investment Management Has Raised Its Abbott Labs (ABT) Stake; Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (EOI) Sentiment Is 1.25

Goelzer Investment Management Inc increased Abbott Labs (ABT) stake by 223.53% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Goelzer Investment Management Inc acquired 10,973 shares as Abbott Labs (ABT)’s stock rose 2.86%. The Goelzer Investment Management Inc holds 15,882 shares with $1.27 million value, up from 4,909 last quarter. Abbott Labs now has $148.56 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $84.21. About 1.56M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 23.36% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT – FIRST-QUARTER WORLDWIDE SALES OF $7.4 BLN INCREASED 16.7 PERCENT ON A REPORTED BASIS AND 6.9 PERCENT ON AN ORGANIC BASIS; 23/05/2018 – Abbott’s Investigational Tendyne™ Device for Mitral Valve Replacement Demonstrates Positive Outcomes at 30 Days in Global Study; 10/04/2018 – Abbott says NAFTA “had to be updated” due to technology and intellectual property challenges; 23/03/2018 – Abbott’s Alere resolves US diagnostic device probe for $33.2 million; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs 1Q Net $418M; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: THERE IS STILL CONCERN ABOUT EXPLOSIVE DEVICES; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS SHOOTER HAS INFORMATION CONTAINED IN FILES ON PHONE AND COMPUTER THAT EXPRESSED SUICIDAL THOUGHTS; 22/03/2018 – Global Infant Formula Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 Featuring Nestle, Danone, Abbott Laboratories and Royal FrieslandCampina – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/05/2018 – ABBOTT CITES TENDYNE DEVICE FOR MITRAL VALVE REPLACEMENT; 23/03/2018 – Abbott’s Alere resolves US diagnostic device probe for $33.2 mln

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (EOI) investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 20 funds started new and increased holdings, while 16 sold and reduced stakes in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund. The funds in our database now hold: 5.02 million shares, down from 5.33 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 13 Increased: 15 New Position: 5.

Shaker Financial Services Llc holds 0.47% of its portfolio in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund for 64,058 shares. Livingston Group Asset Management Co (Operating As Southport Capital Management) owns 59,664 shares or 0.38% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Advisors Asset Management Inc. has 0.15% invested in the company for 583,916 shares. The New York-based Karpus Management Inc. has invested 0.07% in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp., a Illinois-based fund reported 36,107 shares.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The company has market cap of $592.60 million. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It has a 13.45 P/E ratio. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

The stock increased 0.84% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $15.11. About 53,188 shares traded. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (EOI) has declined 6.19% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.62% the S&P500.

Among 4 analysts covering Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Abbott Laboratories had 12 analyst reports since January 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Wednesday, January 2 by Citigroup. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of ABT in report on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy” rating. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, June 13 report. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy” on Friday, March 8. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, January 2 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shell Asset stated it has 221,989 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. 15,115 were accumulated by Mcdaniel Terry And. Coldstream Cap Mngmt holds 46,586 shares. Bender Robert And Assoc reported 10,451 shares. Archford Strategies Limited Liability invested in 9,300 shares. Hartford Finance Management invested in 66,320 shares or 1.81% of the stock. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel reported 62,991 shares. Invesco Limited reported 5.50M shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. 12,286 were reported by Provise Mngmt Gru Ltd Co. Btr Mgmt Incorporated reported 107,430 shares. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Ltd Company holds 4.51% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 722,166 shares. Alley Limited Liability Corp accumulated 2.79% or 118,947 shares. Willingdon Wealth Mngmt has 5,126 shares. Motco accumulated 1,290 shares. King Wealth has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).