Goelzer Investment Management Has Lowered Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Position by $1.92 Million; Cortland Advisers Holding in Kinder Morgan Inc/De (KMI) Has Trimmed as Stock Price Rose

Cortland Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc/De (KMI) by 15.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Advisers Llc sold 1.13M shares as the company’s stock rose 7.47% with the market. The institutional investor held 5.98M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $119.68 million, down from 7.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Advisers Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc/De for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $21.03. About 4.93M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 21.03% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 12/04/2018 – Globalnews.ca: #BREAKING: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be flying back to Canada from Peru this weekend for a joint; 12/04/2018 – AFTER PIPELINE MEETING, CANADIAN PM WILL FLY TO FRANCE ON APRIL 16 TO START SCHEDULED TRIP — OFFICIAL STATEMENT; 29/05/2018 – B.C. WON’T WITHDRAW LEGAL CHALLENGE TO KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE; 29/05/2018 – Canada to Buy Trans Mountain Pipeline Project From Kinder Morgan for C$4.5 Billion; 16/05/2018 – Canada Finance Minister: ‘Plenty of Investors’ Ready to Step in if Kinder Morgan Walks Away; 29/05/2018 – ALBERTA TO INVEST UP TO C$2 BLN IN POOL TO COVER UNFORESEEN COSTS ONCE TRANS MOUNTAIN COMPLETE; CONVERTIBLE TO EQUITY – PREMIER’S SPOKESWOMAN; 17/05/2018 – British Columbia delegation pushes for stalled oil pipeline in Alberta; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – CONTINUES TO LOOK AT WESTERN CANADIAN MIDSTREAM ASSETS IN LONGER TERM FOR M&A – CONF CALL; 16/05/2018 – Canada Finance Minister: Working Toward Financial Deal With Kinder Morgan By May 31; 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: THERE ARE A NUMBER OF ASSETS KINDER MORGAN CANADA HAS RETAINED THAT ARE NOT INTEGRAL TO TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION

Goelzer Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 31.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goelzer Investment Management Inc sold 26,632 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 57,509 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.17 million, down from 84,141 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $63.96. About 1.75M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 22.75% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.18% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Net $520M; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Adjusted Operating Margin 20.3%; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees FY Adj EPS $4.47; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant’s first-quarter revenue rises 10 percent; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – AS PART OF STAY ORDER, TO DEPOSIT $75 MLN TO BE KEPT IN SUSPENSE ACCOUNT BY ITD, WITH REMAINDER MARKED UNDER LIEN; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.47, EST. $4.55; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.06, EST. $1.05; 02/05/2018 – COGNIZANT BUYS HEDERA CONSULTING, A BELGIAN ADVISORY, ANALYTICS; 15/05/2018 – CEO D’Souza Gifts 325 Of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp; 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – WILL FUND ASR PROGRAM ON MARCH 14, 2018 FROM CASH ON HAND AND ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY

More notable recent Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Kinder Morgan: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” on May 29, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: Kinder Morgan vs. Pattern Energy – Motley Fool” published on June 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Kinder Morgan’s Real Cash Flows – Seeking Alpha” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Illumina, Inc. (ILMN) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Directors Own Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $0.23 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $520.67 million for 22.86 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.08% or 36,046 shares. Whittier Tru Co holds 0.24% or 396,764 shares in its portfolio. Spears Abacus Limited Com has 86,811 shares. Retirement Of Alabama has invested 0.09% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Schroder Mgmt accumulated 164,188 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Alliancebernstein Lp stated it has 0.07% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). The South Carolina-based Verity And Verity Limited has invested 0.18% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Aviva Public Limited has 0.1% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). 1.20M are owned by Guggenheim Cap. The Massachusetts-based Cubic Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 0.06% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Duncker Streett & invested in 138,099 shares or 0.64% of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Com has 0.1% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 656,040 shares. Kings Point Capital Management has 0.52% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Assetmark has invested 0% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Broadview Advsr Limited Liability stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owns 0.06% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 61,002 shares. Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.15% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Pictet State Bank And Tru Ltd reported 16,500 shares. Moreover, Burney has 0.24% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Highland Cap Ltd Partnership has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Massachusetts-based Fmr Ltd Company has invested 0.14% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Pzena Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 3.01% or 7.64 million shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al has invested 0.1% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). The United Kingdom-based Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Limited has invested 0.05% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Nelson Roberts Inv Advisors Llc owns 582 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas accumulated 360,421 shares. Moreover, Van Eck Associates has 0% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Arizona State Retirement System has 0.18% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 204,038 shares. Whittier Tru has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Buckingham Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.34% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Goelzer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (CWB) by 12,441 shares to 109,211 shares, valued at $5.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 22,119 shares in the quarter, for a total of 127,912 shares, and has risen its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU).

More notable recent Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Is Cognizant (CTSH) Down 0.9% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on March 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Interesting CTSH Put And Call Options For August 9th – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After Hours Most Active for Jun 14, 2019 : CUZ, VEON, GE, XOG, VIPS, APC, AVP, TEF, QQQ, SBUX, QCOM, CTSH – Nasdaq” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cognizant gets new bear before earnings; CTSH -3% – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Analysts await Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.93 EPS, down 15.45% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.1 per share. CTSH’s profit will be $529.43M for 17.19 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.20% EPS growth.

Since January 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 6 insider sales for $898,716 activity. On Thursday, January 24 Middleton Sean sold $27,416 worth of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) or 403 shares. $1.16M worth of stock was bought by Humphries Brian on Thursday, May 23. The insider Telesmanic Robert sold $54,470.