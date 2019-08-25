Goelzer Investment Management Has Lifted Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holding By $1.04 Million; CHINESEINVESTORS.COM (CIIX) Shorts Decreased By 79.17%

Goelzer Investment Management Inc increased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) stake by 26.61% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Goelzer Investment Management Inc acquired 10,336 shares as Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM)’s stock rose 0.73%. The Goelzer Investment Management Inc holds 49,180 shares with $4.98 million value, up from 38,844 last quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Co now has $339.00 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.48% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $106.02. About 14.17M shares traded or 22.56% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 20/04/2018 – Trade war ‘extremely dangerous’ for global economy: JP Morgan’s Jacob Frenkel; 14/05/2018 – Cypress Semi Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – JPMorgan Positive on Tata Steel on Local Pricing; Likes ’24 Bond; 03/05/2018 – Available Today, Chase and Marriott International Launch the Marriott Rewards Premier Plus Credit Card for Those Seeking lmmersive Travel Experiences; 03/04/2018 – JPMORGAN IS SAID TO TARGET $250 MILLION FOR SPECIAL SITUATIONS; 13/03/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM CORP MPC.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $88; 05/03/2018 – StarBusinessClub: Amazon in talks with JPMorgan, Capital One over chequing accounts; 12/03/2018 – Caterpillar to Participate in J.P. Morgan Conference on March 14; Webcast Available; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Intrepid European Adds LVMH, Cuts Covestro; 20/03/2018 – Facebook is worth more in the market than J.P. Morgan and Goldman Sachs combined:

CHINESEINVESTORS.COM INC (OTCMKTS:CIIX) had a decrease of 79.17% in short interest. CIIX’s SI was 500 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 79.17% from 2,400 shares previously. It closed at $0.34 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc decreased Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) stake by 26,632 shares to 57,509 valued at $4.17M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Chart Inds Inc stake by 33,049 shares and now owns 30,444 shares. Omega Healthcare Invs Inc (NYSE:OHI) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering JP Morgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. JP Morgan Chase has $132 highest and $116 lowest target. $126.67’s average target is 19.48% above currents $106.02 stock price. JP Morgan Chase had 11 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Monday, April 15 with “Market Perform” rating. On Monday, April 15 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Monday, April 15. The stock has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, February 27. On Thursday, February 28 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform”.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity. 1,700 shares were bought by HOBSON MELLODY L, worth $194,242.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aimz Investment Lc reported 2,402 shares. Texas-based Hilltop Holding has invested 0.73% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Pinnacle Associate Limited has 444,215 shares. Atlas Browninc holds 21,313 shares. Eagle Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.71% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Centurylink stated it has 41,624 shares. Burke Herbert Bankshares has invested 0.99% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Washington Tru holds 406,129 shares or 2.56% of its portfolio. Mastrapasqua Asset Mngmt reported 7,328 shares. Hayek Kallen Invest Mngmt owns 13,627 shares. Huntington Commercial Bank holds 1.75 million shares or 2.93% of its portfolio. Mirae Asset Global Invests has 413,941 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. 1.15M are held by Sei Invs Com. Kornitzer Cap Management Ks holds 0.03% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 19,223 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Com has 0.47% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Chineseinvestors.com, Inc. provides Web real-time financial information in Chinese language for the Chinese population in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $13.94 million. The firm offers various subscription services, including real-time market commentary and analysis in the Chinese language; and securities trading advisory services; The firm also provides advisory services on US capital markets, the US legal system, and the US Securities markets; Website based advertising services; price chart and news updated on stocks, and research tools; and additional education services, such as courses offering basic knowledge and practical trading skills. It currently has negative earnings. In addition, it offers stock quotes, trading volumes, and pricing indicators for listed companies in the United States.