Goelzer Investment Management Has Lifted Holding in Apple (AAPL) by $2.31 Million; As First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC) Stock Declined, Shareholder Marsico Capital Management Has Decreased Stake

Goelzer Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 16.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goelzer Investment Management Inc bought 12,238 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 86,922 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.51 million, up from 74,684 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $915.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.62% or $9.82 during the last trading session, reaching $202.64. About 46.88M shares traded or 77.40% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 25/04/2018 – Trump and Apple CEO Cook meet at White House with trade the focus; 16/04/2018 – Apple planned to release a gold iPhone X but it may have been scrapped; 23/05/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS APPLE ‘AA+’ RATING; OUTLOOK STABLE; 01/05/2018 – Apple beats financial expectations, plans $100bn cash return boost; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Apple Music hits 38M subscribers, closes gap with Spotify; 29/05/2018 – Apple, Disney and Tesla are making headlines this morning; 05/03/2018 – New York Post: Apple may release a cheaper MacBook Air; 05/03/2018 – DONOHOE: EXPECTS TO COLLECT APPLE TAX MONEY ACROSS 2Q; 05/03/2018 – A cheaper MacBook Air makes perfect business sense for Apple; 24/04/2018 – BYBON GROUP 300736.SZ SAYS UNIT SIGNS AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE AFTER-SALE SERVICES TO APPLE’S AAPL.O PRODUCTS IN CHINA

Marsico Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC) by 86.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marsico Capital Management Llc sold 338,275 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.68% . The institutional investor held 51,040 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.13M, down from 389,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marsico Capital Management Llc who had been investing in First Rep Bk San Francisco C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.88% or $2.64 during the last trading session, reaching $89.07. About 1.01 million shares traded. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 0.63% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FRC News: 24/05/2018 – First Republic Short-Interest Ratio Rises 11% to 13 Days; 26/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $93; 13/04/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK – INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.18 PER SHARE; 13/04/2018 – First Republic Bank 1Q EPS $1.13; 06/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110 FROM $93; 12/04/2018 – First Republic Bank Chmn and CEO Jim Herbert Appointed to Federal Reserve System’s Federal Advisory Council; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to Prime RMBS issued by J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-3; 06/03/2018 – First Republic Volume Rises More Than Triple 20 Day Average

Goelzer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $1.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 4,817 shares to 3,864 shares, valued at $701,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL) by 11,945 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,793 shares, and cut its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reynders Mcveigh Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 193,002 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp holds 1.61% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 28.11 million shares. Tributary Limited Liability Corp has 0.14% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Hoertkorn Richard Charles reported 47,871 shares. Sandhill Cap Ptnrs Lc holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 5,906 shares. Wills Financial Gru holds 4.45% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 34,540 shares. Verity & Verity Lc holds 52,679 shares. 47,600 were accumulated by Comgest Global Invsts Sas. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 2.67% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Aviance Capital Partners Limited Company stated it has 216,128 shares or 11.76% of all its holdings. Freestone Hldgs Limited Liability Corp has 136,875 shares. Weatherly Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 143,993 shares. Moreover, Coe Capital Management Limited Liability has 2.21% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 10,010 shares. Independent Franchise Prtnrs Llp, United Kingdom-based fund reported 3.75M shares. Shamrock Asset Management Limited Com holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 1,246 shares.

Marsico Capital Management Llc, which manages about $17.14B and $2.77B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in S&P Global Inc by 32,445 shares to 284,697 shares, valued at $59.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 4,299 shares in the quarter, for a total of 76,204 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).