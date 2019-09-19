Goelzer Investment Management Has Lifted Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Position by $845,768; Rothschild Asset Management Has Boosted Armada Hoffler Pptys (AHH) Holding by $2.17 Million as Share Price Rose

Rothschild Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Armada Hoffler Pptys Inc (AHH) by 29.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rothschild Asset Management Inc bought 135,545 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.64% . The institutional investor held 588,115 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.73M, up from 452,570 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Armada Hoffler Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $18.32. About 85,831 shares traded. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) has risen 12.79% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AHH News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Armada Hoffler Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AHH); 15/03/2018 Armada Hoffler Properties to Discuss First Quarter Earnings on May 1st; 01/05/2018 – AHH SEES FY NORMALIZED FFO/SHR $1.00 TO $1.05, EST. $1.03; 01/05/2018 – Armada Hoffler Properties 1Q EPS 11c; 09/04/2018 – Armada Hoffler at Company Marketing Hosted By Janney Today; 01/05/2018 – ARMADA HOFFLER 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 25C, EST. 24C; 21/05/2018 – ARMADA HOFFLER PROPERTIES INC AHH.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $15.50 FROM $16; 03/04/2018 – Armada Hoffler Company Marketing Scheduled By Janney for Apr. 9; 01/05/2018 – Armada Hoffler Properties 1Q Rev $51.7M; 18/04/2018 – Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Exits Position in Armada Hoffler

Goelzer Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) by 49.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goelzer Investment Management Inc bought 5,492 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.05% . The institutional investor held 16,516 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.55 million, up from 11,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Advance Auto Parts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $153.06. About 302,452 shares traded. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has risen 7.08% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical AAP News: 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q Net $136.7M; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS: CFO TRANSITION; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS INC – JEFF SHEPHERD WILL SERVE AS INTERIM CFO; 29/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plai; 23/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Grapples With Higher Fuel Costs; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS SAYS CFO TOM OKRAY LEAVING CO; 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER – MOST RECENTLY, OKRAY SERVED AS EVP AND CFO FOR ADVANCE AUTO PARTS; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Reaffirms Full-Year Guidance; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts CFO Okray to Leave to Join Another Company; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q EPS $1.84

