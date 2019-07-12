Goelzer Investment Management Has Increased Stake in Coca Cola Co (KO); H Partners Management Has Trimmed Position in Six Flags Entmt New (SIX) by $79.76 Million as Valuation Declined

H Partners Management Llc decreased its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (SIX) by 24.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. H Partners Management Llc sold 1.63 million shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 5.03M shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $248.15 million, down from 6.66 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. H Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Six Flags Entmt Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $54.17. About 684,986 shares traded. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 14.19% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 22/03/2018 – Six Flags and Riverside Partner with Turner to Offer New Attractions; 04/04/2018 – Six Flags: New Park Slated for 2022 Debut Will Be Part of Qiddiya, Saudi Arabia’s New Entertainment Destination; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags Great Adventure to Celebrate First-Ever Autism Day on May 3; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 28/05/2018 – Six Flags Over Georgia Debuts Twisted Cyclone Roller Coaster; 09/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Patterson Companies, Zayo Group, Six Flags Entertainment Co; 26/03/2018 – Credit Agreement Amendment Reduces Six Flags’ Borrowing Rate; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags: Taylor Brooks Will Become Accounting Chief; 22/04/2018 – DJ Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SIX); 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS 1Q LOSS/SHR 74C, EST. LOSS/SHR 80C

Goelzer Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 125.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goelzer Investment Management Inc bought 7,271 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 13,063 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $612,000, up from 5,792 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $222.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $52.04. About 8.24 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q North America Unit Case Volume Up 2%; 28/03/2018 – LBC Breaking: Coca-Cola says it is moving ahead with plans to close sites in Milton Keynes and Northampton, with the loss of; 04/05/2018 – ZAMBREW COMMENTS ON COCA-COLA AGREEMENT IN EMAIL FROM EXCHANGE; 30/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Company Recommends Shareholders Reject Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corp; 09/03/2018 – Coca-Cola: Larry Tanenbaum, Junior Bridgeman to Form Venture to Acquire Coca-Cola Refreshments Canada; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH AND PRICE/MIX WILL CONTINUE TO BE IMPACTED BY THE OUTBOUND FREIGHT COSTS THIS YEAR; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi revenue tops as developing markets make up for weak N. America; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola beats expectations on top and bottom line, as Diet Coke returns growth; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CEO JAMES QUINCEY COMMENTS ON CALL WITH MEDIA; 01/04/2018 – As corporate-government tax pacts falter, Coca-Cola challenges huge US bill

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.06 million activity.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 89,519 shares to 39,865 shares, valued at $2.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Omega Healthcare Invs Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 98,674 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 342,180 shares, and cut its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuveen Asset Management Lc reported 0.08% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Capital Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 410 shares. Farmers Savings Bank has invested 1.92% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Ronna Sue Cohen owns 1.99 million shares. Cwm Lc owns 470,042 shares or 0.44% of their US portfolio. At Commercial Bank has invested 0.08% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Summit Securities Gru reported 38,493 shares. First Bancshares holds 34,601 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset holds 4.55 million shares. Trustco Comml Bank N Y stated it has 3.28% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Sunbelt Securities Inc accumulated 15,928 shares. Hanson And Doremus Investment Mngmt has invested 0.83% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Schaper Benz And Wise Invest Counsel Inc Wi accumulated 49,201 shares. Philadelphia Trust Company has 22,144 shares. Morgan Dempsey Cap Mgmt Lc reported 98,502 shares.