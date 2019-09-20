Goelzer Investment Management Has Increased Home Depot (HD) Stake by $800,262 as Valuation Rose; Pure Financial Advisors Has Upped General Dynamics (GD) Position by $418,834

Goelzer Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 82.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goelzer Investment Management Inc bought 3,866 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 8,577 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.78 million, up from 4,711 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $229.48. About 2.69 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $3.98B; 24/04/2018 – KHOU: Sources: 2 Dallas PD officers, 1 security guard shot at Home Depot in north Dallas; 24/04/2018 – NBC DFW: BREAKING: Two DPD officers critically wounded in shooting at Dallas Home Depot -; 22/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Home Depot – 03/22/2018 04:23 PM; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Shrugs Off Winter Blues; 14/03/2018 – American Cannabis Company, Inc. Secures New Online Distribution Channels with Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for SoHum Livi; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT CEO SAYS NORTHERN DIVISION, ITS LARGEST SEGMENT, POSTED FLAT COMPS DUE TO WEAKNESS IN SEASONAL CATEGORIES – CONF CALL; 06/03/2018 – Granite Gold® Makes Stone Care Easy at The Home Depot; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Retailers that are expanding offer ‘experiences’; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – IN ACCORDANCE WITH ACCOUNTING STANDARD ADOPTION FINANCIAL INFORMATION PRIOR TO FISCAL 2018 WILL NOT BE RECAST

Pure Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 43.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pure Financial Advisors Inc bought 2,314 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.41% . The institutional investor held 7,593 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.38M, up from 5,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $187.78. About 590,159 shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS SEES DELIVERIES OF G600 BEGINNING IN 2019; 23/05/2018 – General Dynamics Chairman and CEO Novakovic to Speak at Bernstein’s 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 14/05/2018 – Gulfstream G500 And G600 Highlight Their High-Speed Performance With Tandem City-Pair Records; 09/05/2018 – GLOBAL AEROSPACE & DEFENSE: BERNSTEIN SAYS U.S. EXITING IRAN DEAL IS SLIGHT POSITIVE FOR DEFENSE; MINOR NEGATIVE FOR BOEING AND AIRBUS; 22/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SECURITIES, GUARANTEES OF DEBT SECURITIES OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS SAYS G500 DELIVERIES ON TRACK FOR THIS YEAR; 11/04/2018 – Gulfstream Delivers 300th G650; 27/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS – ON MARCH 23, ENTERED INTO RESIGNATION & APPOINTMENT AGREEMENT WITH JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, N.A., AS RESIGNING ADMINISTRATIVE AGENT; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP SAYS CSRA ACQUISITION WILL BE SLIGHTLY ACCRETIVE TO GAAP EPS IN THIRD QUARTER; 16/05/2018 – General Dynamics at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $28,549 activity.

