Goelzer Investment Management Has Increased Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP) Position By $791,154; 1 Analysts Bullish Sunoco LP (SUN)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc increased Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP) stake by 14.41% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Goelzer Investment Management Inc acquired 6,279 shares as Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP)’s stock declined 1.04%. The Goelzer Investment Management Inc holds 49,849 shares with $6.31M value, up from 43,570 last quarter. Check Point Software Tech Lt now has $18.58B valuation. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $119.56. About 620,785 shares traded. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has risen 18.05% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical CHKP News: 16/05/2018 – Credit Suisse commits $250 mln to Israeli healthcare fund; 30/04/2018 – Check Point Software Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 20/04/2018 – Check Point Software Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 13/04/2018 – March’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware That Works Outside the Web Browser on the Rise, says Check Point; 04/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING — Finjan Files Patent Infringement Complaint Against Check Point USA and Check Point Israel; 16/05/2018 – Check Point Software at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 06/03/2018 Check Point Software Access Event Scheduled By Aliya Capital; 25/04/2018 – CHECK POINT SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.30, EST. $1.28; 23/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS IT SUSPECTS RUSSIAN GOV’T BEHIND HACKING CAMPAIGN AND WARNS IT MAY BE PLANNING ANOTHER ATTACK ON UKRAINE; 10/05/2018 – Check Point Software Presenting at Conference Jun 7

Among 3 analysts covering Sunoco (NYSE:SUN), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Sunoco had 6 analyst reports since January 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained it with "Underperform" rating and $26 target in Friday, January 11 report. MUFG Securities Americas Inc maintained Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) rating on Thursday, February 21. MUFG Securities Americas Inc has "Hold" rating and $33 target. The firm has "Buy" rating given on Friday, February 22 by UBS. The stock has "Buy" rating by Robert W. Baird on Monday, February 25.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution and retail sale of motor fuels primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.67 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Wholesale and Retail. It has a 19.21 P/E ratio. It serves convenience stores and consignment locations, contracted independent convenience store operators, and other commercial customers.

Among 6 analysts covering Check Point (NASDAQ:CHKP), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Check Point had 8 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has "Hold" rating by Evercore given on Wednesday, February 20. Oppenheimer maintained Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) on Monday, April 15 with "Outperform" rating. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with "Hold" rating in Monday, April 15 report. The stock of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has "Equal-Weight" rating given on Friday, April 12 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) earned "Hold" rating by Mizuho on Tuesday, March 26.

