Goelzer Investment Management Has Increased By $562,650 Its Norfolk Southern (NSC) Holding; GALANE GOLD LTD COMMON SHARES CANADA (GGGOF) Shorts Raised By 625%

GALANE GOLD LTD COMMON SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:GGGOF) had an increase of 625% in short interest. GGGOF’s SI was 14,500 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 625% from 2,000 shares previously. With 51,200 avg volume, 0 days are for GALANE GOLD LTD COMMON SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:GGGOF)’s short sellers to cover GGGOF’s short positions. The stock decreased 6.00% or $0.0037 during the last trading session, reaching $0.058. About 121,000 shares traded or 61.09% up from the average. Galane Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GGGOF) has 0.00% since August 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc increased Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) stake by 57.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Goelzer Investment Management Inc acquired 3,025 shares as Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC)’s stock declined 4.54%. The Goelzer Investment Management Inc holds 8,242 shares with $1.54 million value, up from 5,217 last quarter. Norfolk Southern Corp now has $45.11 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.16% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $171.25. About 14,902 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 24/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern declares quarterly dividend; 27/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Uses Analytics to Keep Trains on Track; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY MERCHANDISE REVENUE $1,605 MLN VS $1,584 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern partners with Plug and Play to drive innovation in supply chain logistics; 30/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern receives American Chemistry Council award as industry-leading partner in responsible chemical transport; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Increases Expected Annual Shr Repurchases to $1.5 Billion; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Tops Views, Increases Buyback Program — Earnings Review; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern and New York State usher in a modern era for freight rail with dedication of new railroad bridge – the Genesee; 23/04/2018 – DJ Norfolk Southern Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSC); 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern and New York State usher in a modern era for freight rail with dedication of new railroad bridge – the Genesee Arch Bridge

Galane Gold Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration for, development, and operation of gold mining properties. The company has market cap of $10.65 million. It operates two mines, including the Mupane Property, which is located in the Republic of Botswana; and the Galaxy Property that is located in the Republic of South Africa. It currently has negative earnings.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc decreased Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) stake by 30,485 shares to 22,219 valued at $2.73M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) stake by 26,632 shares and now owns 57,509 shares. Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) was reduced too.

Among 6 analysts covering Norfolk Souther (NYSE:NSC), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Norfolk Souther has $23700 highest and $13800 lowest target. $202.67’s average target is 18.35% above currents $171.25 stock price. Norfolk Souther had 12 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, March 13 with “Hold”. The firm has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, April 29. As per Wednesday, June 12, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. Citigroup maintained the shares of NSC in report on Thursday, April 4 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, April 25 with “Market Perform”. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Thursday, April 25 with “Equal-Weight”.