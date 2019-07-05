Goelzer Investment Management Has Decreased Its Omega Healthcare Invs (OHI) Position by $3.75 Million; Stock Rose; Park Avenue Securities Increases Stake in Conocophillips Com (COP)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Omega Healthcare Invs Inc (OHI) by 22.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goelzer Investment Management Inc sold 98,674 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 342,180 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.05 million, down from 440,854 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Omega Healthcare Invs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $37.77. About 965,308 shares traded. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) has risen 30.39% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.96% the S&P500. Some Historical OHI News: 07/05/2018 – Omega Healthcare: Orianna Restarted Partial Rent Payments in April as Required by Restructuring Support Agreement; 07/03/2018 Omega Announces Restructuring Plan for Orianna Facilities; 07/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Tennessee-based nursing home chain Orianna files for bankruptcy; 07/03/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS – ITS TENANT, 4 WEST HOLDINGS& SOME OF ITS AFFILIATES STARTED VOLUNTARY CHAPTER 11 PROCEEDINGS IN U.S BANKRUPTCY COURT; 07/05/2018 – Omega Healthcare 1Q Adjusted FFO 78c/Sh; 14/05/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS INC – RECEIVED COURT APPROVAL TO BEGIN ORDERLY TRANSITION TO NEW OPERATORS OF 23 OF 42 FACILITIES; 07/03/2018 – OMEGA REAFFIRMS ADJUSTED FFO GUIDANCE; 07/05/2018 – Omega Healthcare 1Q EPS 42c; 04/04/2018 – CEO Pickett Gifts 600 Of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc; 09/05/2018 – TABLE-Japan nuclear reactor operations: Kansai restarts Ohi No.4

Park Avenue Securities Llc increased its stake in Conocophillips Com (COP) by 63.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Avenue Securities Llc bought 5,449 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 14,009 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $948,000, up from 8,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Avenue Securities Llc who had been investing in Conocophillips Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $59.9. About 4.08 million shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 10.85% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.28% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SAYS SEEING INFLATIONARY COST PRESSURE FROM OILFIELD SERVICE PROVIDERS, ESPECIALLY IN LOWER 48 OPERATIONS; 14/05/2018 – FP Energy: ConocoPhillips moves to sell North Sea oilfields to focus on U.S. shale; 28/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS – EARLY RESULTS OF TENDER OFFER CO TO PURCHASE UP TO $400 MLN IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF OUTSTANDING DEBT SECURITIES; 25/04/2018 – COP: TRIBUNAL RULES CO. IS OWED $2.04B IN DISPUTE WITH PDVSA; 06/05/2018 – Report on Business: ConocoPhillips moves to take over Venezuelan PDVSA’s Caribbean assets; 29/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $63; 06/03/2018 – EAST TIMOR TO RECEIVE 70 PCT OF GREATER SUNRISE REVENUE IF GAS PIPED ONSHORE OR 80 PCT IF PIPED TO AUSTRALIA; 23/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS REPORTS CASH TENDER OFFER FOR UP TO $1.75B OF DE; 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips 1Q Net Rises 50%; Company Boosts Production Guidance; 06/03/2018 – Woodside, partners dismayed Australia, East Timor have no plan for Greater Sunrise

More notable recent Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Omega Healthcare 2019 FFO midpoint trails consensus – Seeking Alpha” on February 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Omega Healthcare: Why The Dividend Will Be Cut – Seeking Alpha” published on July 28, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Omega Healthcare Investors – Invest In Real Estate And Healthcare Simultaneously – Seeking Alpha” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Omega Healthcare: An Ounce Of Prevention – Seeking Alpha” published on December 05, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Omega Healthcare: Near-Term Danger, Long-Term Prospects, And How We’re Playing It – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2018.

Analysts await Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $0.71 EPS, down 6.58% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.76 per share. OHI’s profit will be $150.38 million for 13.30 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.58% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold OHI shares while 99 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 138.57 million shares or 2.27% more from 135.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James & Assoc reported 0.02% in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI). Winslow Evans & Crocker invested in 0.03% or 2,500 shares. Peddock Advsrs Limited stated it has 0.03% in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI). Todd Asset Ltd has 37,419 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 17,692 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Company reported 20,000 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.08% or 332,103 shares. Illinois-based Hightower Advsr Ltd Co has invested 0% in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI). Renaissance Technologies Limited Company reported 1.86 million shares. Charter Company holds 13,976 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Eii Cap Mgmt Inc holds 20,077 shares. Da Davidson Com has invested 0.01% in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI). Usca Ria Llc stated it has 0.43% in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI). Cambridge Inv Rech Advsr invested in 0.03% or 73,986 shares. 42,400 were accumulated by Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 sales for $2.90 million activity. 1,350 Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) shares with value of $49,512 were bought by WHITMAN BURKE W.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $1.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (ACWX) by 7,001 shares to 863,417 shares, valued at $39.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 25,645 shares in the quarter, for a total of 156,043 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Palisade Asset Mngmt Limited Com accumulated 0.22% or 20,796 shares. Meyer Handelman reported 133,707 shares. Hudock Capital Ltd Liability has 2,173 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Weiss Multi reported 0.51% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Wagner Bowman Management Corp accumulated 12,432 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Wallington Asset Ltd has invested 1.78% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Janney Capital Mngmt Limited Co, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 178,098 shares. 65,612 are owned by Carret Asset Ltd. 10,396 were accumulated by At Savings Bank. Rothschild Asset Mgmt Us reported 748,472 shares. Vident Advisory Lc invested in 0.16% or 43,714 shares. Menta Capital Lc has 8,090 shares. Hightower Advsr Lc stated it has 0.09% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Colonial Tru Advsrs stated it has 0.06% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Highlander Cap Mngmt Llc reported 0.06% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).