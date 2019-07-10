Goelzer Investment Management Has Decreased Its Fedex (FDX) Position by $871,877 as Stock Value Declined; Old West Investment Management Cut Its Nmi Holdings (NMIH) Position by $664,425 as Stock Rose

Old West Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Nmi Holdings Inc (NMIH) by 20.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old West Investment Management Llc sold 26,577 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.27% with the market. The hedge fund held 103,214 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67M, down from 129,791 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old West Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Nmi Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $28.21. About 502,657 shares traded or 16.96% up from the average. NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) has risen 67.14% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 62.71% the S&P500. Some Historical NMIH News: 30/05/2018 – NMI Holdings Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – National Ml to Host Women’s Mortgage Leadership Roundtable in New England; 01/05/2018 – NMI Holdings 1Q Rev $59.6M; 12/03/2018 – NMI Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – NMI Holdings, Inc. CFO Adam Pollitzer to Participate in KBW Mortgage Finance & Asset Management Conference on May 31, 2018; 09/04/2018 – National MI to Host Mortgage Leadership Roundtable in Orlando; 01/05/2018 – NMI HOLDINGS 1Q REV. $59.6M, EST. $58.7M; 10/05/2018 – NMI Holdings Names Claudia Merkle as President; 23/05/2018 – NMI Holdings Presenting at Conference May 31; 05/03/2018 NMI Completes Acquisition of Creditcall

Goelzer Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 55.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goelzer Investment Management Inc sold 4,817 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3,864 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $701,000, down from 8,681 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $159.99. About 1.85M shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 31.35% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 09/04/2018 – FedEx Office Brings Same-Day Delivery Service to Oregon; 20/03/2018 – Correct: FedEx 3Q EPS $7.59, Not $2.07; 20/03/2018 – ABC 13 News – WSET: #BREAKING: Officials in Austin are investigating a suspicious package at a FedEx facility close to Austin; 21/03/2018 – FBI reminds couriers on suspicious package protocols after Texas bombings; 20/03/2018 – KVUE News: Bomb found at FedEx near airport possibly linked to Austin explosions, sources say:; 20/03/2018 – FedEx Sales Rise on Higher Rates and Volume — Earnings Review; 26/04/2018 – FedEx Office Survey Reveals Enduring Preference for Printed Materials in Today’s Increasingly Digital Environment; 20/03/2018 – Explosion at FedEx Facility in Texas Follows Bombings in Austin; 21/03/2018 – FedEx Earnings: The Whole Package? — Barron’s Blog; 20/03/2018 – KHOU 11 News Houston: Bomb found at FedEx near airport linked to Austin explosions

Goelzer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $1.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 720 shares to 1,026 shares, valued at $1.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,352 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,191 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $419,160 activity.

Old West Investment Management Llc, which manages about $207.40M and $276.66 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Colony Capital Inc by 193,007 shares to 476,535 shares, valued at $2.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) by 161,197 shares in the quarter, for a total of 187,135 shares, and has risen its stake in Vaneck Vectors Junior Gold Min.

Analysts await NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.55 EPS, up 37.50% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.4 per share. NMIH’s profit will be $37.45 million for 12.82 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual EPS reported by NMI Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.79% negative EPS growth.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $298,564 activity.

