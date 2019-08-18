Goelzer Investment Management Has Cut Stake in Omega Healthcare Invs (OHI) by $3.75 Million as Share Price Rose; As General Electric Co (GE) Shares Rose, Greylin Investment Mangement Has Increased Its Stake

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 17.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc bought 39,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 266,030 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.66 million, up from 226,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 9.74% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $8.79. About 247.52M shares traded or 306.13% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 13/04/2018 – GE: 2017 EPS Reduced by 17c Before Tax Reform Effect; Estimate in 10-K Was for 16c; 15/05/2018 – Abaco Wins Orders to Support Submarine Console; 04/04/2018 – INDIA’S RAILWAY MINISTRY – UNDER CONTRACT, 800 ELECTRIC LOCOMOTIVES, 1000 DIESEL LOCOMOTIVES TO BE MANUFACTURED AND SUPPLIED BY CO’S; 04/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC: GE & EDISON/EDF GROUP SIGN MILESTONE PACT TO; 14/05/2018 – Pimco Adds VICI Properties Inc., Cuts GE: 13F; 16/03/2018 – For first time ever, top GE execs earn no cash bonuses; 10/04/2018 – UGANDA AWARDS REFINERY DEAL TO GE-LED GROUP: MUSEVENI; 26/03/2018 – GE POWER – CO & FIELDCORE SUCCESSFULLY RESTARTED METAHARA SUGAR FACTORY IN ETHIOPIA, 7 MONTHS AFTER SEVERE DAMAGE TO PLANT BY A THUNDERSTORM; 08/05/2018 – Current by GE Announces Its Broadest Portfolio of New Product Releases; 22/03/2018 – REG-GROUPE EUROTUNNEL SE Eurotunnel and GE Partner to Increase Traffic in Channel Tunnel

Goelzer Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Omega Healthcare Invs Inc (OHI) by 22.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goelzer Investment Management Inc analyzed 98,674 shares as the company's stock rose 2.95% . The institutional investor held 342,180 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.05 million, down from 440,854 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Omega Healthcare Invs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $8.49B market cap company. The stock increased 2.40% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $39.22. About 1.99 million shares traded or 30.71% up from the average. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) has risen 23.81% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.81% the S&P500.

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc, which manages about $435.83 million and $445.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) by 99,940 shares to 112,515 shares, valued at $1.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 2,970 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,670 shares, and cut its stake in Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Foster Motley holds 0.02% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 15,295 shares. Duff Phelps Co reported 92,178 shares. Prudential Public Limited Company owns 44,138 shares. Two Sigma Limited Company owns 109,466 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cordasco Finance Networks has 13,110 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Armstrong Henry H Associates Incorporated holds 142,525 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Laurion LP has 0.04% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 280,985 shares. Callahan Ltd Co owns 13,114 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board reported 0.08% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). M Kraus reported 46,194 shares. Moreover, Tctc Holding Llc has 0.28% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 524,790 shares. Summit Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.11% or 22,831 shares. Hanson And Doremus Inv Mngmt stated it has 0.45% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Shikiar Asset Management Inc reported 0.08% stake. Highlander Cap Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 134,397 shares or 0.83% of all its holdings.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.87 million activity. $498,337 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by HORTON THOMAS W. The insider LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J bought $97,500. Strazik Scott bought $279,036 worth of stock. Another trade for 105,600 shares valued at $994,752 was bought by Cox L Kevin.

