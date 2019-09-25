Goelzer Investment Management Has Cut Its Holding in Pepsico (PEP) by $338,897 as Market Value Rose; Venator Capital Management LTD Lifted Steelcase (SCS) Holding

Venator Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Steelcase Inc (SCS) by 16.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venator Capital Management Ltd bought 25,205 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The institutional investor held 177,000 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.03M, up from 151,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Steelcase Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $18.64. About 175,448 shares traded. Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) has risen 25.26% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.26% the S&P500. Some Historical SCS News: 15/05/2018 – Contract Furniture & Furnishing Market (2018-2022) in Europe with Haworth, Herman Miller, Kinnarps, Knoll, and Steelcase Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/03/2018 – Steelcase Sees 1Q EPS 12c-EPS 16c; 08/05/2018 – Steelcase Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 15; 20/03/2018 – Steelcase 4Q Rev $772.7M; 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 12C TO 16C, EST. 19C; 20/03/2018 Mamava Collaborates with Steelcase to Launch the “Mamava Mini,” Ideal Solution for Breastfeeding Mothers in the Workplace; 21/03/2018 – Steelcase Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – Steelcase Sees 1Q Rev $740M-$765M; 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE 4Q REV. $772.7M; 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE INC – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND INCREASED BY 6 PERCENT TO $0.135 PER SHARE

Goelzer Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 4.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goelzer Investment Management Inc sold 2,587 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 49,235 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.46 million, down from 51,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $189.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $135.3. About 504,629 shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 26 investors sold SCS shares while 63 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 77.92 million shares or 3.70% more from 75.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hillsdale Mgmt has invested 0.08% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Greenleaf reported 646,133 shares stake. Fifth Third Natl Bank owns 0.17% invested in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) for 1.60 million shares. Gsa Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership invested in 0.1% or 54,669 shares. Pdts Partners Limited Liability Company holds 61,715 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems holds 0% of its portfolio in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) for 171,355 shares. Venator Capital Ltd holds 177,000 shares or 2.94% of its portfolio. Verity And Verity Ltd Liability owns 10,650 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Hightower Advsr Limited Liability Co owns 518,566 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Oakworth Capital Inc accumulated 200 shares. Tieton Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 3.08% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 0% or 54,098 shares in its portfolio. Acadian Asset Management Ltd holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) for 390,225 shares. Pnc Fin Services Grp has 2,684 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Victory Mngmt owns 55,291 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 3 before the open. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 22.55 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $1.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dbx Etf Tr (DBEF) by 11,789 shares to 711,876 shares, valued at $22.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) by 7,637 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,726 shares, and has risen its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).