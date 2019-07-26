Goelzer Investment Management Has Cut Its Holding in Fedex (FDX) by $871,877; Williams Companies (WMB) Shareholder Nbw Capital Raised Its Stake by $630,168

Goelzer Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 55.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goelzer Investment Management Inc sold 4,817 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3,864 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $701,000, down from 8,681 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $174.67. About 1.15M shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 31.35% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – BNO News: BREAKING: A package which was found at a FedEx facility in southeast Austin contains a bomb, U.S. Congressman; 26/03/2018 – FedEx Reserves 20 Tesla Semi Trucks — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP – CO IS NOT ASSOCIATED WITH TRC CAPITAL, MINI-TENDER OFFER/ MINI-TENDER OFFER DOCUMENTS; 21/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer makes a connection between FedEx’s post-earnings conference call and the president’s newly appointed economic advisor, Larry Kudlow; 20/03/2018 – MSNBC: BREAKING: ATF confirms there was an explosion inside a FedEx facility overnight about 65 miles from Austin, Texas;…; 18/03/2018 – FedEx Follows Amazon Into the Robotic Future; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX OFFICE – EXPANDS, WILL ADD 500 NEW LOCATIONS IN WALMART STORES NATIONWIDE; 30/04/2018 – FEDEX FREIGHT SAYS WILL SUCCEED MICHAEL DUCKER AS CEO; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX – THERE WERE NO SERIOUS INJURIES FROM THIS CRIMINAL ACTIVITY; 21/03/2018 – FedEx Pinched by Retail Shift During Holidays

Nbw Capital Llc increased its stake in Williams Companies Inc. (WMB) by 8.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nbw Capital Llc bought 22,506 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 284,345 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.17 million, up from 261,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nbw Capital Llc who had been investing in Williams Companies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.01% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $25.26. About 11.17M shares traded or 70.19% up from the average. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has risen 1.69% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS CEO: FERC TAX POLICY TO BE DISCUSSED AT ANALYST DAY; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – FERC’S REVISED POLICY WILL ONLY IMPACT COST OF SERVICE RATE CALCULATIONS ON A PROSPECTIVE BASIS; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – GULFSTREAM NATURAL GAS SYSTEM’S RATES WITH CUSTOMERS, WHICH ARE ALL NEGOTIATED RATES, WOULD NOT BE IMPACTED BY RULING; 23/03/2018 – U.S. natgas Henry Hub premium over Marcellus on track for 5-yr low; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS: PACT TO BUY ALL PUBLIC EQUITY OF WILLIAMS PARTNERS; 17/05/2018 – Williams to buy rest of Williams Partners in $10.5 bln deal; 26/03/2018 – Williams Partners Announces Garden State Expansion Placed Into Service; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS: NORTHEAST PRODUCERS ARE FOCUSED ON LIQUID-RICH PLAYS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COO SAYS THERE IS NO NGL TAKEAWAY PROBLEM IN MARCELLUS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS, WILLIAMS DEAL INCL UP TO $410M

Goelzer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $1.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) by 11,530 shares to 14,355 shares, valued at $2.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 5,687 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,718 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson Ctls Intl Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has 0.11% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Proshare Ltd accumulated 0.03% or 29,087 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Limited Liability Company owns 5,511 shares. First Corporation In holds 0.14% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) or 1,023 shares. Asset invested 0.18% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). New York-based Mutual Of America Cap Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.13% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Smith Moore Comm holds 0.16% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 3,804 shares. Tci Wealth owns 2,854 shares. Hamel Assoc accumulated 2,447 shares. Twin Tree Mngmt LP reported 0% stake. Heritage Wealth Advsrs holds 10 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Fulton Bancorporation Na has invested 0.03% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Hodges Cap Mngmt owns 0.35% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 19,166 shares. Steinberg Asset Mngmt Ltd Com, a New York-based fund reported 3,271 shares. Moreover, Castleark Management Ltd Liability Com has 0.01% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 1,000 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $318,546 activity. 2,300 shares were sold by MERINO JOHN L, worth $419,160 on Monday, February 4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ftb Advsrs invested 0.01% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Ontario – Canada-based Retail Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.03% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Capital Mngmt Limited holds 0.85% or 467,221 shares. Hite Hedge Asset Management Ltd has invested 2.84% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Sun Life Financial Incorporated accumulated 62,491 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Umb Bancorporation N A Mo invested in 47,697 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Envestnet Asset holds 0.02% or 407,158 shares in its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Corporation holds 0.12% or 1.15 million shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise Financial Inc reported 7.84 million shares. Smithfield Tru reported 60 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ares Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). 11,198 were reported by Phillips Mngmt Lc. Cibc Markets accumulated 43,597 shares. Johnson Fincl holds 0% or 243 shares in its portfolio. Bourgeon Capital Lc reported 57,480 shares or 0.97% of all its holdings.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $273,275 activity.