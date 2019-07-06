Goelzer Investment Management Has Cut Its Conocophillips (COP) Holding; Niu Technologies – American Depositary Shares (NIU) Shorts Up By 10.1%

Niu Technologies – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:NIU) had an increase of 10.1% in short interest. NIU’s SI was 236,500 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 10.1% from 214,800 shares previously. With 62,500 avg volume, 4 days are for Niu Technologies – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:NIU)’s short sellers to cover NIU’s short positions. The SI to Niu Technologies – American Depositary Shares’s float is 2.38%. The stock decreased 8.07% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $6.04. About 675,021 shares traded or 209.04% up from the average. Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) has 0.00% since July 6, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc decreased Conocophillips (COP) stake by 35.1% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Goelzer Investment Management Inc sold 23,248 shares as Conocophillips (COP)’s stock declined 8.47%. The Goelzer Investment Management Inc holds 42,985 shares with $2.87M value, down from 66,233 last quarter. Conocophillips now has $67.25B valuation. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $59.9. About 3.71M shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 10.85% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.28% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 27/03/2018 – Houston Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Oxy ‘evaluating’ plan to buy former ConocoPhillips campus; 23/05/2018 – In vote of confidence, oil firms mop up new North Sea blocks; 28/03/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Early Results of Cash Tender Offer; 17/05/2018 – MEDIA-BP in talks to take Conoco’s UK field in swap deal – Bloomberg; 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips profit tops estimates on rising oil prices, cost cuts; 23/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Cash Tender Offer for up to $1.75 Billion of Debt Securities; 06/03/2018 – NEW YORK — EAST TIMOR AND AUSTRALIA SIGN TREATY TO RESOLVE LONG-RUNNING DISPUTE ON MARITIME BORDER IN TIMOR SEA; 06/03/2018 – ConocoPhillips CEO on OPEC Cuts, U.S. Tariffs, Shale Industry (Video); 20/05/2018 – Unemployed protest near east Libyan oil pipeline; production normal; 14/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: Conoco moves to sell North Sea oilfields – sources – The Edge Markets

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart e-scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company has market cap of $446.26 million. It offers N, M, and U series e-scooters with various models or specifications under the NIU brand name. It currently has negative earnings. The firm sells and services its products through city partner system, as well as through own online store and third-party e-commerce platforms.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc increased Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) stake by 94,120 shares to 233,239 valued at $18.85M in 2019Q1. It also upped Compass Minerals Intl Inc (NYSE:CMP) stake by 48,924 shares and now owns 101,918 shares. Dbx Etf Tr (DBEF) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Planning Advsrs Ltd holds 8,299 shares. Hightower Ltd Liability Corporation reported 208,544 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Cap Advsr Ltd invested in 242 shares. Albion Financial Gp Ut stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Fagan Assoc reported 1.57% stake. Nbt Commercial Bank N A New York reported 13,599 shares stake. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mgmt Gp Lc accumulated 2,345 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability Corp accumulated 22,774 shares. Hoertkorn Richard Charles holds 0.94% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 21,276 shares. Brown Advisory accumulated 198,489 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtn Ltd invested in 27,813 shares. Arete Wealth Advisors Lc has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Mngmt reported 37,565 shares. Intl Investors holds 8.12M shares. Lagoda Invest Management Limited Partnership reported 0.07% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Among 4 analysts covering ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. ConocoPhillips had 13 analyst reports since February 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Mizuho given on Wednesday, June 26. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Thursday, May 16. The firm has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Monday, February 4. Morgan Stanley maintained ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) on Monday, March 4 with “Overweight” rating. Societe Generale maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 20 report.