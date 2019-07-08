Goelzer Investment Management Has Boosted Its Costco Whsl New (COST) Holding by $625,812; Stock Rose; Apple (Put) (AAPL) Holder Checchi Capital Advisers Has Decreased Holding

Checchi Capital Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (Put) (AAPL) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,000 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $570,000, down from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $920.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.08% or $4.25 during the last trading session, reaching $199.98. About 15.24 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 21/03/2018 – T&G GLOBAL LTD TGG.NZ – T&G’S PIPFRUIT DIVISION HAS AGREED A LONG-TERM APPLE SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH CEDENCO FOR PROCESSING APPLES; 27/03/2018 – AAPL: First bit of software news: Apple’s releasing new versions of its iWork apps w/ support for Apple Pencil #AppleEvent – ! $AAPL; 24/04/2018 – The Tribune: ‘Apple Watch Series 3’ coming to Airtel, Jio stores; 29/05/2018 – IBT: 2019 iPhone Rumor: Apple Decides To Use OLED Display In All Models; 23/03/2018 – Business Report: Rumour has it: Apple to debug sneaky Siri; 27/03/2018 – Apple Announces iPad Update at Chicago School Event; 26/03/2018 – Jamf Delivers Pre Day-Zero Support for All Apple Spring 2018 Releases; 08/05/2018 – Apple is worth $945 billion – more than ever:; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s Humongous Buybacks Went Into High Gear Last Quarter — Barron’s Blog; 20/04/2018 – APPLE IS NOW DOWN MORE THAN 5% IN THE PAST TWO DAYS

Goelzer Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 18.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goelzer Investment Management Inc bought 2,586 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,707 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.05 million, up from 14,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $269.16. About 420,644 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 24.91% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.48% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan US Equity Adds D.R. Horton, Exits Costco; 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q EPS $1.59; 29/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corp expected to post earnings of $1.69 a share – Earnings Preview; 25/05/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Costco, Exits Comcast, Cuts Apple; 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP- APPROVED A QUARTERLY INCREASE FROM 50 TO 57 CENTS PER SHARE, OR $2.28 ON AN ANNUALIZED BASIS PAYABLE MAY 25, 2018; 29/05/2018 – Costco’s Taiwan Comment Leads to Economy-Sized Headache in China; 18/05/2018 – Children’s National Dedicates Costco Wholesale Atrium in Recognition of 30-Year Partnership; 10/05/2018 – Costco E-commerce Maintains Momentum In April Sales Results — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corp Announces an Increase in Its Qtrly Cash Div; 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports March Sales Results

Goelzer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05B and $1.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chart Inds Inc by 33,049 shares to 30,444 shares, valued at $2.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL) by 11,945 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,793 shares, and cut its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $727,935 activity.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 earnings per share, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75B for 23.58 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Checchi Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $305.00 million and $855.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (INDA) by 50,049 shares to 166,207 shares, valued at $5.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IGOV) by 46,958 shares in the quarter, for a total of 601,581 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY).