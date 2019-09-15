Goelzer Investment Management Has Boosted Its Centerpoint Energy (CNP) Holding; Segall Bryant & Hamill Has Lowered Everest Re Group LTD (RE) Holding

Goelzer Investment Management Inc increased Centerpoint Energy Inc (CNP) stake by 134.62% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Goelzer Investment Management Inc acquired 17,837 shares as Centerpoint Energy Inc (CNP)’s stock declined 5.75%. The Goelzer Investment Management Inc holds 31,087 shares with $890,000 value, up from 13,250 last quarter. Centerpoint Energy Inc now has $14.99B valuation. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $29.85. About 3.26M shares traded. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) has risen 3.50% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.50% the S&P500. Some Historical CNP News: 23/04/2018 – CenterPoint Energy and Vectren to Merge; 23/04/2018 – Lester Shen: Exclusive: CenterPoint Energy Nears Deal to Acquire Vectren-Sources – The New York Times; 04/05/2018 – CenterPoint Energy 1Q Rev $3.16B; 04/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 55C, EST. 44C; 24/04/2018 – S&PGR Puts CenterPoint Energy And Subs Rtgs On Watch Negative; 10/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS SAYS NO ONE WAS INJURED IN CITED INCIDENT AT ITS BEDROCK QUARRY IN CENTER POINT, TEXAS – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – Agile lnteroperable Solutions (AIS) Announces Center Point System To Scale And Provide Remote Management For Its Core lntegrative Communications Technologies; 08/05/2018 – Marathon’s, Valero’s Texas City, Texas refineries lose power; 08/03/2018 – CENTERPOINT CEO SCOTT PROCHAZKA SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK EVENT; 05/04/2018 – CenterPoint actively pursuing Vectren

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc decreased Everest Re Group Ltd (RE) stake by 33.45% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc sold 4,208 shares as Everest Re Group Ltd (RE)’s stock rose 4.31%. The Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc holds 8,373 shares with $2.07M value, down from 12,581 last quarter. Everest Re Group Ltd now has $10.45 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.86% or $4.69 during the last trading session, reaching $256.39. About 348,418 shares traded or 24.72% up from the average. Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) has risen 10.24% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.24% the S&P500. Some Historical RE News: 11/04/2018 – EVEREST RE SEES 1Q NET CATASTROPHE LOSSES $100M; 25/04/2018 – EVEREST RE 1Q OPER EPS $5.34, EST. $5.33; 16/03/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Everest Re Group, Ltd. and Its Subsidiaries; 25/04/2018 – Everest Re 1Q Operating Income $5.34/Share; 25/04/2018 – Everest Re 1Q Rev $1.75B; 19/03/2018 – EVEREST RE ENTERS AGREEMENT WITH MILLETTE’S HUDSON STRUCTURED; 11/04/2018 – Everest Re Group Sees $100M in Estimated Catastrophe Loss Estimate for 1Q; 19/03/2018 – EVEREST RE SAYS IT WILL INVEST IN HUDSON STRUCTURED FUNDS; 25/04/2018 – EVEREST RE GROUP – QTRLY SHR $5.11; 30/05/2018 – Everest lnsurance® Announces ZERO® 2.0 Release

Among 2 analysts covering Centerpoint Energy (NYSE:CNP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Centerpoint Energy has $34 highest and $3100 lowest target. $31.33’s average target is 4.96% above currents $29.85 stock price. Centerpoint Energy had 8 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, September 6 by SunTrust. Barclays Capital upgraded CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) on Tuesday, August 13 to “Overweight” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, March 20 by Barclays Capital.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc decreased Ishares Tr (IJK) stake by 2,254 shares to 40,009 valued at $9.05M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Ishares Tr (ACWX) stake by 28,139 shares and now owns 835,278 shares. Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 39 investors sold CNP shares while 172 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 371.08 million shares or 1.57% more from 365.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested in 0% or 15,277 shares. Trexquant Ltd Partnership invested in 0.43% or 168,681 shares. Company National Bank holds 0.01% or 18,666 shares. Mirae Asset Invs Ltd owns 60,126 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Old Republic International accumulated 1.21M shares or 0.9% of the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Mgmt reported 0.06% of its portfolio in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). 4.49 million were reported by Renaissance Techs Ltd Company. Moreover, Kentucky Retirement Fund has 0.06% invested in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) for 10,473 shares. Opus Investment Incorporated has invested 0.78% in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). Prelude Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). Whittier Tru Of Nevada accumulated 0% or 200 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 0.02% invested in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). Artemis Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 225,485 shares. Crow Point Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 61,000 shares. Rodgers Brothers Inc holds 0.26% or 32,179 shares.

More notable recent CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is CenterPoint Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:CNP) 4.5% ROE Worse Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Vectren Energy Delivery of Ohio receives approval to adjust delivery prices and recover costs associated with pipeline safety and reliability – GlobeNewswire” published on August 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “These 4 Measures Indicate That CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Is Using Debt In A Risky Way – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why CenterPoint Energy, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:CNP) Return On Capital Employed Might Be A Concern – Yahoo Finance” published on August 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Many CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 10, 2019.

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc increased Iberiabank Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) stake by 7,170 shares to 313,205 valued at $23.76 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Columbus Mckinnon Corp (NASDAQ:CMCO) stake by 9,635 shares and now owns 213,104 shares. The Charles Schwab Corporation Com (NYSE:SCHW) was raised too.

Analysts await Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $3.33 earnings per share, down 18.58% or $0.76 from last year’s $4.09 per share. RE’s profit will be $135.66 million for 19.25 P/E if the $3.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.85 actual earnings per share reported by Everest Re Group, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -57.58% negative EPS growth.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $370,389 activity. Another trade for 1,020 shares valued at $249,234 was bought by GRAF JOHN A. $121,155 worth of stock was bought by HARTZBAND MERYL D on Friday, August 2.

More notable recent Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 0.6% Yield – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Weâ€™re Not Impressed By Valhi, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:VHI) 7.5% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” published on September 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 83% – Yahoo Finance” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Pays A 1.9% In Just 4 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 08, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Everest Re (NYSE:RE), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Everest Re has $26000 highest and $23200 lowest target. $249.67’s average target is -2.62% below currents $256.39 stock price. Everest Re had 11 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $26000 target in Friday, August 2 report. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, March 20 with “Hold”.

Investors sentiment is 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 25 investors sold RE shares while 138 reduced holdings. only 52 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 36.58 million shares or 5.27% more from 34.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Allied Advisory Ser Inc has invested 0.01% in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE). California-based Pillar Pacific Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.02% in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE). Manufacturers Life Ins The has invested 0.01% in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE). Stephens Inc Ar holds 23,908 shares. Moreover, Adage Cap Prtnrs has 0.02% invested in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) for 33,799 shares. Fca Corporation Tx holds 1.12% of its portfolio in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) for 12,429 shares. Fuller & Thaler Asset Mngmt, California-based fund reported 1,185 shares. 2,000 were accumulated by Louisiana State Employees Retirement. 2,902 are held by Centurylink Investment Mngmt. Voya Invest Management Lc holds 0.03% or 47,419 shares in its portfolio. 42,883 are held by Majedie Asset Management. State Teachers Retirement accumulated 60,698 shares. Gsa Cap Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 0.12% or 4,180 shares. Champlain Investment Prtn Ltd Company invested in 973,890 shares. 7,427 were accumulated by Cibc Asset.