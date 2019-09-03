Goelzer Investment Management Decreased Sysco (SYY) Position; NVIDIA (NVDA) Had 16 Bulls

Goelzer Investment Management Inc decreased Sysco Corp (SYY) stake by 35.2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Goelzer Investment Management Inc sold 28,720 shares as Sysco Corp (SYY)’s stock declined 2.00%. The Goelzer Investment Management Inc holds 52,879 shares with $3.53 million value, down from 81,599 last quarter. Sysco Corp now has $38.19B valuation. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $74.33. About 2.12 million shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 12/04/2018 – Sysco Names John Hinshaw a Director, Expanding Board to 14; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.67; 11/04/2018 – Sysco Teamsters Ratify Two First Contracts, Expand Bargaining Power In Florida; 03/04/2018 – Sysco Completes Kent Frozen Foods Acquisition; 04/04/2018 – Sysco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – SYSCO REPORTS EARLY TENDER RESULTS & UPSIZING OF PENDING CASH; 16/05/2018 – Sysco “Delivering in a Big Way” Upon Return to the National Restaurant Association Show 2018; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO 3Q ADJ EPS 67C; 23/04/2018 – DJ Sysco Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYY)

Among 23 analysts covering Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. Nvidia has $210 highest and $140 lowest target. $182.13’s average target is 8.73% above currents $167.51 stock price. Nvidia had 44 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Susquehanna maintained NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) rating on Tuesday, March 19. Susquehanna has “Buy” rating and $185 target. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Friday, April 12 by DZ Bank. Morgan Stanley maintained NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) rating on Tuesday, March 12. Morgan Stanley has “Hold” rating and $148 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Tuesday, March 12. The stock of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, May 13. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 19 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Friday, May 17. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, March 11 with “Hold”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Rosenblatt given on Monday, March 18. The stock has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, March 19. See NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) latest ratings:

21/08/2019 Broker: Benchmark Rating: Buy New Target: $210.0000 Reinitiate

16/08/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $170.0000 New Target: $180.0000 Maintain

11/07/2019 Broker: Cascend Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy New Target: $190.0000 Upgrade

27/06/2019 Broker: Wedbush Rating: Outperform New Target: $184.0000 Initiates Coverage On

24/06/2019 Broker: Susquehanna Rating: Buy New Target: $190 Maintain

06/06/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: $220.0000 New Target: $180.0000 Maintain

01/06/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

22/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

17/05/2019 Broker: Summit Insights Group Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

17/05/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: $210.0000 New Target: $195.0000 Maintain

Among 5 analysts covering Sysco (NYSE:SYY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Sysco has $8400 highest and $7100 lowest target. $77.20’s average target is 3.86% above currents $74.33 stock price. Sysco had 12 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, May 7 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, August 13. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, August 13 with “Equal-Weight”. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, August 13 with “Outperform”. JP Morgan maintained Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) rating on Tuesday, June 4. JP Morgan has “Overweight” rating and $7500 target. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research on Tuesday, May 7 with “Buy”.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc increased Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) stake by 3,025 shares to 8,242 valued at $1.54M in 2019Q1. It also upped Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) stake by 20,532 shares and now owns 23,743 shares. Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) was raised too.

Analysts await Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.97 earnings per share, up 6.59% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.91 per share. SYY’s profit will be $498.31 million for 19.16 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by Sysco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.82% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold SYY shares while 347 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 388.50 million shares or 4.61% less from 407.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Financial Bank Usa holds 0.11% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) or 12,100 shares. 83 were accumulated by Paragon Capital Mgmt Llc. Johnson Investment Counsel reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Adirondack has 220 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Tctc Ltd Llc reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Us National Bank De reported 310,553 shares. Parsons Cap Incorporated Ri, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 28,873 shares. Community Commercial Bank Na has invested 0.42% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Cipher LP invested in 7,918 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Raymond James Tru Na holds 96,996 shares. Parkside National Bank & Trust And holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 1,749 shares. Clearbridge Investments Ltd accumulated 2.77M shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 40,300 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Liability Corp reported 13,910 shares stake. Winch Advisory Svcs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 97 investors sold NVIDIA Corporation shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carret Asset holds 0.06% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 1,943 shares. Highbridge Capital Limited Liability Company reported 11,400 shares. Advisor Lc holds 0.39% or 17,030 shares. 59,886 were reported by Reynders Mcveigh Cap Mgmt Ltd Com. Welch & Forbes Limited Com accumulated 202,738 shares. Gulf Int Bank (Uk) Ltd stated it has 135,756 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. Private Advisor Grp Inc Limited Company holds 48,242 shares. Coldstream Cap Mgmt has invested 0.09% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Capstone Invest Advisors Limited Company owns 20,218 shares. Legal And General Group Public Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 3.49 million shares. Destination Wealth Mgmt holds 0.05% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) or 5,055 shares. Rothschild Il holds 0.24% or 11,330 shares in its portfolio. Hall Laurie J Trustee has invested 0.62% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Boston Private Wealth Lc has 3,179 shares. Cypress Capital Grp Inc reported 0.13% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA).

The stock increased 0.31% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $167.51. About 7.27M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – INFERENCE GPU SHIPMENTS TO CLOUD SERVICE PROVIDERS MORE THAN DOUBLED FROM LAST QUARTER – CFO, CONF CALL; 19/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) is the largest semiconductor foundry company in the world and also makes chips for leading technology firms such as Apple and Nvidia; 27/03/2018 – Penguin Computing Receives Americas 2017 NVIDIA Partner Network High Performance Computing Partner of the Year Award; 18/04/2018 – Some of the major market leaders getting back in the saddle again! $AMZN $BA $CAT $GOOGL and $NVDA all surging and nearing their recent highs; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces DRIVE Constellation Simulation System to Safely Drive Autonomous Vehicles Billions of Miles in Virtual Reali; 10/04/2018 – Nvidia got an upgrade from Morgan Stanley; 29/03/2018 – DDN Storage Announces Groundbreaking 33GB/s Performance to NVIDIA DGX Servers to Accelerate Machine Learning and AI Initiatives; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS GAMING DEMAND REMAINS VERY HEALTHY; 29/03/2018 – Nvidia’s Chip Software Pushes Deeper Into A.I. Market — Barron’s Blog; 28/03/2018 – Ouster Launches Two New LIDAR Sensors, Adopts NVIDIA DRIVE™ Al Platform