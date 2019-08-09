Goelzer Investment Management Decreased Oracle (ORCL) Holding By $4.74 Million; Callon Petroleum Co Has 1.4 Sentiment

Goelzer Investment Management Inc decreased Oracle Corp (ORCL) stake by 69.19% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Goelzer Investment Management Inc sold 89,519 shares as Oracle Corp (ORCL)’s stock rose 2.59%. The Goelzer Investment Management Inc holds 39,865 shares with $2.14 million value, down from 129,384 last quarter. Oracle Corp now has $178.92B valuation. The stock decreased 1.86% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $53.63. About 3.04 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 07/05/2018 – MEDIA-Oracle rolling out blockchain products as soon as this month – Bloomberg; 11/04/2018 – Global Financial Analytics Market Report 2017-2021 with Key Players IBM, Microsoft, Oracle and SAP Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 04/04/2018 – Rob Urban: Oracle’s Safra Catz raised Amazon contract fight with Trump at dinner; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ comments on China; 03/05/2018 – Veriday Named Top 10 Portal Software Solution Provider by CIO Applications; 23/04/2018 – Oracle Applications Users Group Launches Career Center; 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q Hardware Systems Rev $994M; 22/03/2018 – More Than 60% of Drug Safety Experts Plan To Use Al to Improve the Speed and Security of Adverse Event Case Processing; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-‘Oracle of Omaha’ Buffett comments on China, healthcare, deals; 21/03/2018 – ORACLE – CONTRACT EXTENDS TO THE NEW ENGLAND BOARD OF HIGHER EDUCATION, SOUTHERN REGIONAL EDUCATION BOARD

Callon Petroleum Co (CPE) investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.23, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 141 institutional investors increased and opened new holdings, while 101 cut down and sold stakes in Callon Petroleum Co. The institutional investors in our database now have: 285.62 million shares, down from 296.14 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Callon Petroleum Co in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 32 Reduced: 69 Increased: 93 New Position: 48.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40 billion for 18.62 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc increased Cincinnati Finl Corp (NASDAQ:CINF) stake by 12,779 shares to 21,497 valued at $1.85M in 2019Q1. It also upped Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VONG) stake by 3,250 shares and now owns 8,464 shares. Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) was raised too.

Among 19 analysts covering Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), 6 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 32% are positive. Oracle has $66 highest and $42 lowest target. $56.86’s average target is 6.02% above currents $53.63 stock price. Oracle had 43 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by J.P. Morgan on Thursday, June 20. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Morgan Stanley. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) rating on Friday, March 15. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $53 target. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by BMO Capital Markets. RBC Capital Markets maintained Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) rating on Wednesday, March 13. RBC Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $55 target. Citigroup maintained Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) rating on Friday, March 15. Citigroup has “Hold” rating and $54 target. The company was downgraded on Monday, March 11 by Nomura. The stock of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) earned “Neutral” rating by Wedbush on Friday, March 15. The stock of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Friday, March 15. Macquarie Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $56 target in Friday, March 15 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qci Asset Incorporated New York reported 0% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Williams Jones & Associate Llc holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 113,013 shares. Greenleaf Trust accumulated 0.04% or 39,985 shares. Berkshire Asset Mgmt Ltd Pa stated it has 27,269 shares. Duff & Phelps Invest accumulated 27,890 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Fishman Jay A Mi, a Michigan-based fund reported 117,991 shares. Washington Trust has 0.07% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 24,659 shares. 117,462 are owned by Auxier Asset Management. Gargoyle Invest Advisor Ltd Liability holds 24,729 shares. First Manhattan Co has 1.26% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Lsv Asset holds 6.05 million shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. Westchester Mgmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 237 shares. Perritt Cap Mgmt Inc has 11,550 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 237,423 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors owns 5,579 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio.

Callon Petroleum Company Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company has market cap of $1.38 billion. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 91.6 million barrel of oil equivalent. It has a 5.32 P/E ratio.

