Goelzer Investment Management Decreased Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Holding by $1.92 Million as Stock Price Declined; Mesa Laboratories (MLAB) Holder Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Has Trimmed Holding

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc decreased its stake in Mesa Laboratories Inc (MLAB) by 18.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc analyzed 13,728 shares as the company's stock rose 6.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 60,125 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.86M, down from 73,853 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc who had been investing in Mesa Laboratories Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $916.37M market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $234.3. About 43,863 shares traded. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) has risen 45.12% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.69% the S&P500.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 31.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goelzer Investment Management Inc analyzed 26,632 shares as the company's stock declined 20.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 57,509 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.17 million, down from 84,141 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $37.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $65.95. About 2.21 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 22.75% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.18% the S&P500.

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc, which manages about $1.82 billion and $687.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) by 72,423 shares to 221,935 shares, valued at $15.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Methode Electronics Inc (NYSE:MEI) by 166,801 shares in the quarter, for a total of 276,942 shares, and has risen its stake in Argan Inc (NYSE:AGX).

More notable recent Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "The Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) Share Price Has Gained 204%, So Why Not Pay It Some Attention? – Yahoo Finance" on May 03, 2019

Analysts await Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.59 EPS, down 4.22% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.66 per share. MLAB’s profit will be $6.22M for 36.84 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual EPS reported by Mesa Laboratories, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.37% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.45, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 5 investors sold MLAB shares while 43 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 2.76 million shares or 4.11% less from 2.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connecticut-based Aqr Capital Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB). Wellington Mgmt Group Llp reported 26,760 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0% in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) or 8,869 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0% in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB). The Connecticut-based Paloma Prtn Mgmt Com has invested 0.01% in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB). Charles Schwab Mngmt Inc owns 0% invested in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) for 19,835 shares. Brown Advisory Inc has invested 0% in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB). Deutsche Bancorporation Ag owns 0% invested in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) for 6,138 shares. Manchester Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 2,000 shares. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) for 12,585 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership reported 138,862 shares. The Switzerland-based Swiss Bancorporation has invested 0% in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB). Vanguard Group, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 176,191 shares. Huntington National Bank accumulated 0% or 248 shares. Thb Asset Management has invested 2.01% of its portfolio in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $3.71 million activity. 4,083 shares valued at $959,623 were sold by Dwyer Robert V on Friday, February 8. Schmieder John Bradley sold $581,750 worth of stock or 2,500 shares. The insider GUILLEMIN EVAN sold 3,254 shares worth $750,687.

More notable recent Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 21, 2019 – Nasdaq" on May 20, 2019

Goelzer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $1.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) by 11,406 shares to 28,814 shares, valued at $1.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IVW) by 23,240 shares in the quarter, for a total of 80,695 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Since January 18, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 4 selling transactions for $987,201 activity. Humphries Brian also bought $1.16 million worth of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) on Thursday, May 23. Shares for $27,416 were sold by Middleton Sean.

Analysts await Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.93 EPS, down 15.45% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.1 per share. CTSH’s profit will be $529.43 million for 17.73 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.20% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Service Automobile Association invested in 800,185 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Susquehanna Interest Grp Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Zeke Cap Advisors Limited stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Pggm Invests reported 897,566 shares. Wells Fargo And Comm Mn owns 5.41 million shares. Boston Common Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 37,516 shares. Kbc Gru Nv reported 315,704 shares. 353,640 were reported by Renaissance Gru Ltd Liability Company. Seizert Capital Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 177,072 shares. Logan Mngmt holds 1.1% or 247,504 shares. The Illinois-based Oakbrook Investments Ltd has invested 0.18% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Baldwin Brothers Ma has invested 0.01% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Deutsche Retail Bank Ag reported 4.72M shares stake. Bbt Capital Limited Co has 0.54% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 5,919 shares. 1.78M are owned by Glenmede Trust Comm Na.