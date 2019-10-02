Goelzer Investment Management Cut Its Principal Finl Group (PFG) Holding by $4.19 Million; Mccormick & Co (MKC) Holder Soros Fund Management Has Lowered Its Position

Goelzer Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Principal Finl Group Inc (PFG) by 29.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goelzer Investment Management Inc sold 73,583 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.04% . The institutional investor held 175,223 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.15M, down from 248,806 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Principal Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.66% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $53.71. About 928,125 shares traded. Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) has declined 0.39% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PFG News: 14/05/2018 – Principal Financial Group Inc. Exits Encompass Health; 10/05/2018 – ALTIMMUNE INC – COMMENCED A SEARCH FOR CZEREPAK’S REPLACEMENT AS PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL OFFICER AND PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL 1Q OPER REV. REPORTED IN ERROR; 01/05/2018 – Principal Financial at Barclays Insurance Forum May 15; 14/05/2018 – Principal Financial Group Buys 1.5% of Golden Entertainment; 30/05/2018 – Principal Expands Digital Reach with RobustWealth Acquisition; 26/04/2018 – PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL 1Q OPER REV. $368.5M, EST. $3.42B; 30/05/2018 – Insurer Principal Financial to Buy Fintech Firm; 06/03/2018 Principal a Top Company for Executive Women; 06/04/2018 – REG-Principal Financial Group Funding LLC FRN Variable Rate Fix

Soros Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (MKC) by 31.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soros Fund Management Llc sold 80,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The hedge fund held 175,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.13 million, down from 255,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soros Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Mccormick & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $164.8. About 1.08 million shares traded or 33.11% up from the average. McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) has risen 35.88% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MKC News: 13/04/2018 – TRONC HOLDER MERRICK VENTURE TO SELL SHRS TO MCCORMICK MEDIA; 23/04/2018 – McCormick Media LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In tronc; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC QTRLY NET SALES $1,237.1 MLN VS $1,043.7 MLN; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co to Accelerate Hourly Employee Wage Increases; 27/03/2018 – MKC TO USE TAX BENEFITS FOR U.S. EMPLOYEE BONUSES & WAGE BOOSTS; 01/05/2018 – WILLDAN BUYS ENERGY ENGINEERING FIRM NEWCOMB ANDERSON MCCORMICK; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co to Use Tax Reform Benefits for U.S. Hourly Employee Bonuses and Wage Increases; 23/04/2018 – MCCORMICK MEDIA LLC REPORTS 25.7 PCT STAKE IN TRONC INC AS OF APRIL 13, 2018 – SEC FILING; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.86, REV VIEW $5.46 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK – REITERATED PLANS TO USE ITS TAX BENEFITS TO MAKE STRATEGIC INVESTMENTS TO DRIVE GROWTH, RETURN CASH TO SHAREHOLDERS, PAY DOWN DEBT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.28, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 25 investors sold PFG shares while 147 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 197.28 million shares or 1.54% more from 194.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hanson Mcclain reported 1,078 shares. Toth Fincl Advisory Corporation holds 0% or 309 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 0% stake. 11,661 were reported by Thrivent Fin For Lutherans. Old Republic Interest Corporation reported 497,000 shares. Dorsey Whitney Trust Co Limited invested in 103,480 shares or 0.93% of the stock. Moreover, Stifel Financial has 0% invested in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) for 25,400 shares. Bridgeway Mngmt, Texas-based fund reported 962,850 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Lc accumulated 0.05% or 47,784 shares. 2.04M were accumulated by Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt. Edmp Inc reported 1.41% stake. Madison reported 125,565 shares. Private Ocean Ltd stated it has 159 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life Insur accumulated 0.04% or 39,529 shares. Sei Invs, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 19,015 shares.

Analysts await Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.43 EPS, down 14.37% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.67 per share. PFG’s profit will be $398.67 million for 9.39 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual EPS reported by Principal Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.92% negative EPS growth.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $1.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 63,896 shares to 221,367 shares, valued at $10.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 8,797 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,988 shares, and has risen its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX).

Soros Fund Management Llc, which manages about $4.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altaba Inc by 110,851 shares to 2.46 million shares, valued at $170.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Energizer Hldgs Inc New by 25,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 830,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG).

