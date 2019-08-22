Goelzer Investment Management Cut Its Oracle (ORCL) Holding by $4.74 Million; Majedie Asset Management LTD Stake in Pfizer (PFE) Lowered by $662,802

Majedie Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 6.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Majedie Asset Management Ltd sold 15,781 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 235,159 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.00 million, down from 250,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $193.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $35.03. About 987,275 shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 21/03/2018 – Britain’s use of copycat biotech drugs takes off while U.S. lags; 03/04/2018 – CNBC: Pfizer and P&G are in talks on sale of consumer business, though far apart in price; 30/05/2018 – FDA EXPANDS APPROVAL OF XELJANZ, MADE BY PFIZER; 24/05/2018 – The settlement announced by the U.S. Department of Justice resolves allegations that Pfizer violated the federal False Claims Act between 2012 and 2016; 30/03/2018 – Big deal – $ALNY -8.3% Don’t miss Watch out Alnylam/Ionis: Pfizer’s positive PhIII tafamidis data makes drug a new rival @BrittanyMeiling; 02/04/2018 – Depomed Announces the Appointment of Stan Bukofzer, M.D. as Senior Vice President and Chief Medical and Scientific Officer; 05/04/2018 – Barclays upgrades Merck, downgrades competitor Pfizer; 10/05/2018 – GENENTECH PROVIDES UPDATE ON PHASE lll STUDY OF TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB) AND COTELLIC (COBIMETINIB) IN PEOPLE WITH HEAVILY PRE-TREATED LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC COLORECTAL CANCER; 13/04/2018 – EpiPen shortages seen in Canada, UK but U.S. supply intact; 23/03/2018 – Gastroenterologists Are Gearing Up to lncorporate Novel Oral Agents, Such As Pfizer’s Xeljanz, into the Treatment Paradigm for Ulcerative Colitis, According to Latest Data from Spherix Global Insights

Goelzer Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 69.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goelzer Investment Management Inc sold 89,519 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 39,865 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.14M, down from 129,384 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $179.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $53.68. About 437,702 shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 19/03/2018 – ORACLE – ONE-TIME NET CHARGE OF $6.9 BLN RELATED TO 2017 TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT RECORDED IN QTR; 09/03/2018 – Senior Oracle Executive Joins Synerise; 29/03/2018 – VINCI Energies Switches to Rimini Street Support for Its Oracle Database and Oracle E-Business Suite Application; 06/03/2018 – RIMINI STREET TO SEEK $50M REFUND FROM ORACLE, CONSIDER APPEAL; 11/04/2018 – Customer Experience Professionals Embrace Innovation with Oracle; 05/04/2018 – Fortune: Oracle’s CEO Might Have Given Trump Another Reason to Slam Amazon; 03/05/2018 – Oracle Power 2017 Loss Widens as Pakistan Power Project Continues; 14/05/2018 – Influential And Oracle’s Moat Collaborate To Measure Viewability For Social Media Influencer Campaigns; 11/04/2018 – Global Financial Analytics Market Report 2017-2021 with Key Players IBM, Microsoft, Oracle and SAP Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/05/2018 – Oracle Marketing Cloud Transforms Sales Process with Powerful New Data Integrations

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 395,614 are owned by Huntington Natl Bank. Palladium Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp holds 0.44% or 113,703 shares in its portfolio. Foster And Motley Incorporated holds 1.11% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 143,158 shares. Crawford Invest Counsel reported 0.02% stake. Saturna Capital holds 691,854 shares. Compton Management Inc Ri reported 0.17% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Texas Yale Cap invested in 0.26% or 120,856 shares. Moreover, Hilltop Hldg Inc has 0.06% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 5,357 shares. Bokf Na owns 0.19% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 149,063 shares. Clearbridge Investments Ltd Llc stated it has 0.99% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Pioneer Trust Bank N A Or owns 101,993 shares for 2.36% of their portfolio. Macnealy Hoover Invest Mgmt reported 5,037 shares. Highlander Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com invested in 0.32% or 9,612 shares. Gulf Intll National Bank & Trust (Uk) holds 0.59% or 632,532 shares in its portfolio. Mechanics Commercial Bank Tru Department holds 1.42% or 116,090 shares.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05B and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 2,586 shares to 16,707 shares, valued at $4.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 290,557 shares in the quarter, for a total of 312,151 shares, and has risen its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV).

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40 billion for 18.64 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Majedie Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $1.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 6,005 shares to 8,065 shares, valued at $14.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 604 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,885 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 10.85 million are held by D E Shaw And Communication Inc. Bbva Compass Natl Bank Inc owns 324,159 shares. Legacy Cap Ptnrs reported 71,745 shares. Raab And Moskowitz Asset Limited Liability Co has invested 2.56% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Lafayette Invs owns 16,734 shares. Norris Perne And French Limited Liability Partnership Mi accumulated 7,442 shares. Palisades Hudson Asset Management LP owns 10,403 shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. Partner Fund Mgmt LP reported 2.66% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). 3.66M were accumulated by Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation. Moreover, Carroll Associate Inc has 0.8% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Ima Wealth owns 330 shares. Botty Investors Limited Liability Corp owns 19,471 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. First Foundation Advsr, a California-based fund reported 775,763 shares. First Utd State Bank Tru accumulated 10,243 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Moreover, Windward Cap Communication Ca has 3.12% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).