Goelzer Investment Management Cut Conocophillips (COP) Stake by $1.53 Million; Lodge Hill Capital Decreased Holding in Deere & Co (DE) by $14.97 Million

Lodge Hill Capital Llc decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 60.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodge Hill Capital Llc sold 94,160 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 60,833 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.72 million, down from 154,993 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodge Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $2.6 during the last trading session, reaching $158.61. About 1.69M shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – WORLDWIDE NET SALES AND REVENUE INCREASED 29 PERCENT, TO $10.720 BILLION, FOR THE SECOND QUARTER; 03/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $159 FROM $172; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. 2Q EPS $3.67; 21/05/2018 – Deere Investors Waiting for Dividend Bump May Finally Get Wish; 18/05/2018 – Deere Raises Guidance, But Notes Increase in Costs; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co Sees FY Equipment Sales Up 30%; 18/05/2018 – Deere Plans Price Increases as Costs Gain for Freight, Materials; 18/05/2018 – DEERE 2Q EPS $3.67; 30/05/2018 – Deere & Co Raises Dividend to 69c Vs. 60c; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS INVENTORIES AT LEVELS NOT SEEN SINCE 2012

Goelzer Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 35.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goelzer Investment Management Inc sold 23,248 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 42,985 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.87 million, down from 66,233 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.64% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $56.66. About 6.10 million shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 02/04/2018 – COP RECENTLY BOUGHT ~35K NET ACRES IN MONTNEY PLAY FOR ~$120M; 10/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS WILL CONTINUE ENFORCING ACTIONS UNTIL IT RECEIVES PAYMENT FROM PDVSA IN RESPONSE TO NATIONALIZATION OF PROJECTS IN VENEZUELA; 10/05/2018 – Conoco says to maintain legal actions until PDVSA pays $2 bln award; 14/05/2018 – Financial Post: ConocoPhillips moves to sell North Sea oilfields to focus on U.S. shale; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS BELIEVES HAS ‘INDUSTRY-LEADING’ POSITION IN LOW OPERATING COSTS; 23/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Cash Tender Offer for Up to $1.75 B of Debt Securities; 07/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips has moved to take Caribbean assets of Venezuela’s state-run PDVSA; 08/05/2018 – CURACAO FACES ‘POTENTIAL CRISIS’ FROM LEGAL DISPUTE BETWEEN CONOCO AND VENEZUELA’S PDVSA – PRIME MINISTER; 16/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips: 3 Willow Appraisal Wells Support Estimate of Recoverable Resource Potential of at Least 300M Barrels of Oil; 07/05/2018 – To enforce a $2 billion arbitration award, ConocoPhillips is taking over PDVSA’s assets

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on August, 16 before the open. They expect $2.82 EPS, up 8.88% or $0.23 from last year’s $2.59 per share. DE’s profit will be $893.92 million for 14.06 P/E if the $2.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.52 actual EPS reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.89% negative EPS growth.