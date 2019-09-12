Goelzer Investment Management Cut Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Stake; Shorts at HAL TRUST CL B BEARER SHARES (HALFF) Raised By 16.67%

Goelzer Investment Management Inc decreased Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG) stake by 16.7% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Goelzer Investment Management Inc sold 39,941 shares as Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG)’s stock declined 24.51%. The Goelzer Investment Management Inc holds 199,156 shares with $4.57 million value, down from 239,097 last quarter. Cabot Oil & Gas Corp now has $8.13 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.26% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $19.01. About 9.25M shares traded or 22.80% up from the average. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Profit Rises 11%; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Sees 2018 Daily Production Growth of 10%-15%; 15/03/2018 – U.S. takes more time to decide on New York denial for Constitution natgas pipe; 14/03/2018 – Oil majors give in to investors with share buyback spree; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP – REAFFIRMED FULL-YEAR CAPITAL BUDGET OF $950 MLN; 27/04/2018 – CABOT CEO: CAPACITY ON ATLANTIC SUNRISE TO BE FILLED BY YR END; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Rev $473.2M; 19/03/2018 – Venado Oil & Gas and KKR Acquire Cabot’s Eagle Ford Assets for $765 Million; 28/03/2018 – Cog, SIEMonster Increase Security of Event Monitoring Platform for the Enterprise Market; 15/05/2018 – The stakes are all new for Druckenmiller’s fund, which also closed positions on Wells Fargo, Cabot Oil and Gas and PayPal, a 13F filing shows

Among 5 analysts covering Cabot Oil \u0026 Gas (NYSE:COG), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Cabot Oil \u0026 Gas has $32 highest and $23 lowest target. $26.80’s average target is 40.98% above currents $19.01 stock price. Cabot Oil \u0026 Gas had 7 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, August 2 by Tudor Pickering. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, July 8. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of COG in report on Monday, June 24 with “Hold” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Friday, August 2.

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $622,550 activity. $173,524 worth of stock was bought by DELANEY PETER B on Tuesday, July 30. DINGES DAN O bought $326,723 worth of stock or 20,000 shares. Shares for $122,303 were bought by BEST RHYS J.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc increased Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP) stake by 5,492 shares to 16,516 valued at $2.55 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) stake by 1,832 shares and now owns 32,060 shares. Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) was raised too.

More notable recent Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG)’s Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) Share Price Is Down 33% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks the Market Is Discounting the Most This Summer – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG): Time For A Financial Health Check – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Analysts await Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.30 earnings per share, up 25.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.24 per share. COG’s profit will be $128.35 million for 15.84 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.

