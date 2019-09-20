Goelzer Investment Management Cut Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Position By $878,702; Beigene LTD. – American Depositary Shares (BGNE) Sellers Increased By 8.85% Their Shorts

Beigene LTD. – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:BGNE) had an increase of 8.85% in short interest. BGNE’s SI was 4.06 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 8.85% from 3.73 million shares previously. With 296,100 avg volume, 14 days are for Beigene LTD. – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:BGNE)’s short sellers to cover BGNE’s short positions. The stock increased 1.57% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $132.95. About 260,655 shares traded. BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) has declined 22.42% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.42% the S&P500. Some Historical BGNE News: 16/04/2018 – BEIGENE – IN PATIENTS WITH OVARIAN, BREAST CANCER, PRELIM RESULTS SUPPORT RECOMMENDED PAMIPARIB DOSING REGIMEN, DEMONSTRATED ANTITUMOR ACTIVITY; 09/05/2018 – BEIGENE LTD – REVENUES FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 WERE $32.54 MLN, COMPARED TO NIL IN SAME PERIOD IN 2017; 01/05/2018 – BeiGene Appoints Senior Pharmaceutical Executive Dr. Xiaobin Wu as General Manager of China and President of BeiGene, Ltd; 03/04/2018 – BEIGENE APPOINTS J. SAMUEL SU TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 16/04/2018 – BEIGENE LTD – PAMIPARIB WAS SHOWN TO BE GENERALLY WELL TOLERATED; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 SINGAPORE ADDED BGNE, BIDU, WB, TAL IN 1Q: 13F; 03/04/2018 – BeiGene Appoints J. Samuel Su to Its Bd of Directors; 16/04/2018 – BEIGENE INITIATES GLOBAL PHASE 2 TRIAL OF ANTI-PD-1 ANTIBODY TISLELIZUMAB IN PATIENTS WITH RELAPSED OR REFRACTORY MATURE T-AND NK-CELL LYMPHOMAS; 16/04/2018 – BeiGene Presents Clinical Data on Pamiparib in Chinese Patients with Ovarian Cancers or Triple-Negative Breast Cancer at the Am; 10/04/2018 – BeiGene Initiates Global Phase 2 Trial of Anti-PD-1 Antibody Tislelizumab in Patients with Previously Treated Hepatocellular Ca

Goelzer Investment Management Inc decreased Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG) stake by 16.7% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Goelzer Investment Management Inc sold 39,941 shares as Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG)’s stock declined 24.51%. The Goelzer Investment Management Inc holds 199,156 shares with $4.57 million value, down from 239,097 last quarter. Cabot Oil & Gas Corp now has $7.54B valuation. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $18.17. About 6.58M shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 28/03/2018 – Cog, SIEMonster Increase Security of Event Monitoring Platform for the Enterprise Market; 06/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: Cognition Evolution and MRI Markers in PPMS Patients on 2 Years (PRO-COG); 27/04/2018 – CABOT SAYS NEGATIVE GAS OUTLOOK PUSHED MORE SHARE REPURCHASES; 15/05/2018 – The stakes are all new for Druckenmiller’s fund, which also closed positions on Wells Fargo, Cabot Oil and Gas and PayPal, a 13F filing shows; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Adj EPS 28c; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Sees 2018 Daily Production Growth of 10%-15%; 02/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Guardian Adds Comerica, Exits Cabot Oil; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Discretionary Cash Flow $280.3M; 19/03/2018 – Venado Oil & Gas and KKR Acquire Cabot’s Eagle Ford Assets for $765 Million; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP – REAFFIRMED FULL-YEAR CAPITAL BUDGET OF $950 MLN

BeiGene, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company has market cap of $7.84 billion. The companyÂ’s clinical stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, a small molecule BTK inhibitor for the treatment of various lymphomas; BGB-A317, a humanized monoclonal antibody for solid-organ and blood-borne cancers; BGB-290, an inhibitor of PARP1 and PARP2 for the treatment of homologous recombination deficient cancers; and BGB-283, a small molecule RAF dimer inhibitor to treat cancers with aberrations in the mitogen-activated protein kinase pathway, including BRAF mutations and KRAS/NRAS gene mutations. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s preclinical programs comprise a PD-L1 monoclonal antibody, an additional RAF dimer inhibitor, a TIM-3 cell surface protein monoclonal antibody, and a BTK inhibitor for non-oncology indications.

Analysts await Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.30 EPS, up 25.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.24 per share. COG’s profit will be $124.42 million for 15.14 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $622,550 activity. $173,524 worth of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) was bought by DELANEY PETER B. 7,500 shares valued at $122,303 were bought by BEST RHYS J on Thursday, August 15. 20,000 shares were bought by DINGES DAN O, worth $326,723.

Among 5 analysts covering Cabot Oil \u0026 Gas (NYSE:COG), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Cabot Oil \u0026 Gas has $32 highest and $23 lowest target. $26.80’s average target is 47.50% above currents $18.17 stock price. Cabot Oil \u0026 Gas had 8 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Friday, August 2. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Hold” on Monday, June 24. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, July 8 by Wells Fargo. Tudor Pickering upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Friday, August 2 report.