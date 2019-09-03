Goelzer Investment Management Boosted Pfizer (PFE) Stake; Profile of 5 Analysts Covering Zogenix, Inc. (ZGNX)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc increased Pfizer Inc (PFE) stake by 15.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Goelzer Investment Management Inc acquired 30,448 shares as Pfizer Inc (PFE)’s stock declined 4.73%. The Goelzer Investment Management Inc holds 220,995 shares with $9.39 million value, up from 190,547 last quarter. Pfizer Inc now has $194.03B valuation. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $35.55. About 17.91 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 07/03/2018 – Pfizer Invites Public to View and Listen to Webcast of Pfizer Presentation at Healthcare Conference; 15/05/2018 – FDA OK’S HOSPIRA’S RETACRIT TREATMENT FOR ANEMIA; 24/05/2018 – JUSTICE DEPARTMENT SAYS ACCORD RESOLVES ALLEGATIONS THAT PFIZER VIOLATED FALSE CLAIMS ACT; 05/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC – DOLUTEGRAVIR WAS WELL-TOLERATED IN HIV/TB CO-INFECTED ADULTS RECEIVING RIFAMPIN-BASED TB THERAPY; 17/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Blue Whale Re Ltd; 15/05/2018 – Pfizer: RETACRIT Is First U.S. Biosimilar Erythropoiesis-Stimulating Agent Now Approved Across All Indications; 06/04/2018 – Lilly set to collect initial Elanco bids –; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER – STUDIES EVALUATING INLYTA IN COMBINATION WITH IMMUNE CHECKPOINT INHIBITORS FOR VARIETY OF ADVANCED STAGE CANCERS, INCLUDING RCC, TO CONTINUE; 22/03/2018 – GSK in pole position to clinch Pfizer assets; 29/05/2018 – Pfizer’s Xalkori Receives FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation in Two New Indications

Among 5 analysts covering Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Zogenix has $70 highest and $48 lowest target. $61’s average target is 42.89% above currents $42.69 stock price. Zogenix had 10 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, April 9 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock has “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Tuesday, March 19. As per Tuesday, March 19, the company rating was maintained by Northland Capital. The rating was maintained by Mizuho on Tuesday, April 9 with “Buy”. Leerink Swann maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, April 9 report. The stock of Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by Mizuho. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, April 9 by PiperJaffray. See Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) latest ratings:

18/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

09/04/2019 Broker: Leerink Swann Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $60 New Target: $48 Maintain

09/04/2019 Broker: PiperJaffray Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $72 New Target: $68 Maintain

09/04/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $72 New Target: $61 Maintain

09/04/2019 Broker: Mizuho Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $71 New Target: $58 Maintain

09/04/2019 Broker: Guggenheim Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

31/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

19/03/2019 Broker: Northland Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $70 Maintain

19/03/2019 Broker: Mizuho Rating: Buy New Target: $69 Maintain

12/03/2019 Broker: Mizuho Rating: Buy New Target: $69 Maintain

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advsr Lc reported 11,046 shares stake. Keybank National Association Oh holds 1.11% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 4.39M shares. 1,500 are owned by Kemnay Advisory Svcs Inc. Blue Chip Partners Inc reported 47,405 shares. Merian (Uk) has 206,324 shares. Motco has 0.44% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 102,915 shares. First National accumulated 0.68% or 159,844 shares. Bell Bancorporation has invested 0.12% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Moreover, Hillsdale Invest Mngmt Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 3,690 shares. Schroder Management Grp holds 10.22M shares. Tru Of Oklahoma has invested 0% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Williams Jones Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Pinnacle Ltd invested in 668,937 shares or 0.64% of the stock. Moreover, Eqis Cap Inc has 0.18% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 53,878 shares. Swift Run Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 5,175 shares.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc decreased Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) stake by 28,720 shares to 52,879 valued at $3.53M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL) stake by 11,945 shares and now owns 53,793 shares. Omega Healthcare Invs Inc (NYSE:OHI) was reduced too.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $104,160 activity. Gottlieb Scott had bought 3,000 shares worth $104,160 on Friday, August 23.

Among 2 analysts covering Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Pfizer has $48 highest and $3600 lowest target. $40.67’s average target is 14.40% above currents $35.55 stock price. Pfizer had 10 analyst reports since March 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, August 27 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. On Wednesday, August 28 the stock rating was upgraded by DZ Bank to “Hold”. The stock of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, April 1 by Bank of America.

