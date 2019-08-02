Goelzer Investment Management Boosted Its Position in Mcdonalds (MCD) by $334,530 as Stock Value Rose; As Western Digital (WDC) Market Value Rose, Holder Creative Planning Has Increased Position

Goelzer Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 33.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goelzer Investment Management Inc bought 1,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 7,022 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33M, up from 5,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $163.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $2.83 during the last trading session, reaching $214.08. About 2.34 million shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S HAS 23M REGISTERED MOBILE APP USERS IN U.S; 01/05/2018 – Two-Time Major Champion Jacklin and Former McDonald’s General Counsel Yastrow Collaborate on Bad Lies, a Courtroom Thriller Abo; 19/03/2018 – McDonald’s Reaches Deal With Labor Board in Franchise Retaliation Case; 04/04/2018 – McDonald’s of North Texas Offers Students And Teachers Free Breakfast April 10; 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SAYS WILL STAY IN BBB+ DEBT RATING AREA; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Sees 2018 Basket-of-Goods Commodity Costs Up 1%-2% in U.S; 19/03/2018 – Push to Settle McDonald’s Case, a Threat to Franchise Model; 14/03/2018 – MCD CFO SEES CATERING AS A POTENTIAL GROWTH OPPORTUNITY; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S SEES U.S. COMMODITY PRICES EASING IN 2ND HALF OF YR; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S 1Q ADJ EPS $1.79, EST. $1.67

Creative Planning increased its stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC) by 4807.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Creative Planning bought 52,886 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.08% . The institutional investor held 53,986 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.60M, up from 1,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Creative Planning who had been investing in Western Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $54.4. About 4.72 million shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 23.05% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.05% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Western Digital Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDC); 15/05/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL – NEW TERM LOANS HAVE SAME REMAINING TENOR AS PREVIOUS U.S. DOLLAR-DENOMINATED TERM B LOANS AND MATURE ON APRIL 29, 2023; 09/03/2018 – Western Digital to invest $4.6bn in joint venture with Toshiba; 16/05/2018 – Western Digital Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs. Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 05/04/2018 – Western Digital Ups the Game with Powerful New Gaming SSD with NVMe Performance; 15/05/2018 – Viking Global Investors Buys New 1% Position in Western Digital; 27/03/2018 – Western Digital Provides Cost-Effective, Hybrid-Cloud Backup and Recovery Solution with StorReduce Software for Enterprises; 15/05/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL CORP – AT LEAST 50 PERCENT OF SHARE REPURCHASES ARE TARGETED FOR REMAINDER OF CURRENT FISCAL QUARTER; 03/04/2018 – Western Digital Enables the Evolution of Modern Workflows at NAB 2018

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $14.39 million activity. Fairhurst David Ogden had sold 76,411 shares worth $13.62M on Tuesday, February 5. On Wednesday, February 6 the insider Henry Daniel sold $537,767.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chart Inds Inc by 33,049 shares to 30,444 shares, valued at $2.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL) by 11,945 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,793 shares, and cut its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC).

Creative Planning, which manages about $13.73 billion and $27.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 170,523 shares to 341,231 shares, valued at $10.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 8,260 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 295,465 shares, and cut its stake in Qep Res Inc (NYSE:QEP).