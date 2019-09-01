Goelzer Investment Management Boosted Its At&T (T) Position; Pros Holdings (PRO) Shorts Raised By 1.49%

Pros Holdings Inc (NYSE:PRO) had an increase of 1.49% in short interest. PRO’s SI was 4.17M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 1.49% from 4.11M shares previously. With 536,700 avg volume, 8 days are for Pros Holdings Inc (NYSE:PRO)’s short sellers to cover PRO’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $71.02. About 188,513 shares traded. PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) has risen 92.45% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.45% the S&P500. Some Historical PRO News: 16/05/2018 – SAP and PROS Team up to Provide One-Stop Commerce and Merchandising Solution for Airlines; 26/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC PRO.N FY2018 REV VIEW $189.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/04/2018 – PROS Unveils Plans for Outperform 2018 Global Conference; 26/04/2018 – PROS Holdings 1Q Rev $47.9M; 21/05/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC PRO.N : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TO OUTPERFORM; TARGET PRICE $40; 26/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE $188.0 MLN TO $191.0 MLN; 13/03/2018 – PROS: PROS Adrienne Collins loved talking #AI in business travel with other Travel experts at @Egencia’s Lunch and Learns…; 26/04/2018 – PROS Holdings Sees 2Q Rev $46M-$46.5M; 16/04/2018 – PROS Selects Noted Author, Business Thinker Jim Collins as Outperform 2018 Headliner; 13/04/2018 – PROS Holdings: Exclusive: Houston’s Tech Innovation District Slated for Former Sears Building in Midtown April 13, 2018

Goelzer Investment Management Inc increased At&T Inc (T) stake by 7.61% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Goelzer Investment Management Inc acquired 27,981 shares as At&T Inc (T)’s stock rose 10.59%. The Goelzer Investment Management Inc holds 395,618 shares with $12.41M value, up from 367,637 last quarter. At&T Inc now has $256.25 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $35.26. About 21.61M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 09/05/2018 – AT&T SAYS IT FULLY COOPERATED WITH MUELLER RE COHEN: CNBC; 12/03/2018 – Buy Time Warner because there will be a bidding war for assets like HBO if AT&T deal is blocked: UBS; 09/04/2018 – CHC Announces EdRev Expo’s 10th Anniversary, April 21 at AT&T Park; 19/04/2018 – AT&T’s CEO Stephenson Pitches Time Warner Deal Straight to Judge; 15/05/2018 – AT&T CEO RANDALL STEPHENSON SPEAKING AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 17/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING GRAPHIC Strategy Analytics: Sprint’s FlixLatino Partnership Underlines a Different Path in Video to AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon; 18/04/2018 – VRIO CORP SAYS REDUCED ITS IPO PRICE RANGE TO $16.00 TO $17.00 FROM PRIOR RANGE OF $19.00 TO $22.00 – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – New York Post: AT&T, Verizon investigated for anti-trust violations; 29/03/2018 – AT&T Inc. Announces Cash Offers for Four Series of Notes Open to All Investors; 11/05/2018 – AT&T released a memo explaining its deal with Trump lawyer Michael Cohen. Read it here

PROS Holdings, Inc. provides revenue and profit realization software solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.86 billion. The Company’s solutions allow clients to experience revenue growth, sustained profitability, and modernized business processes across a range of industries, including manufacturing, distribution, services, and travel. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers SellingPRO solutions, which include configuration, quoting, and eCommerce capabilities with data science; and PricingPRO solutions that provides pricing recommendations services, as well as controls pricing execution.

Among 2 analysts covering AT&T Inc (NYSE:T), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. AT&T Inc has $37 highest and $3500 lowest target. $36’s average target is 2.10% above currents $35.26 stock price. AT&T Inc had 8 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) rating on Thursday, March 7. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $37 target. Raymond James maintained the shares of T in report on Thursday, July 25 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Bank of America.