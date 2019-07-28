Goelzer Investment Management Boosted Abbott Labs (ABT) Holding by $866,867; Duke Energy Corp. (DUK) Holder Symons Capital Management Has Cut Holding by $416,970

Symons Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp. (DUK) by 3.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symons Capital Management Inc sold 4,633 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 129,339 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.64 million, down from 133,972 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $86.91. About 2.42M shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 11.51% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 07/05/2018 – Duke Energy helps South Carolina customers go solar with more than $50 million in rebates; 15/03/2018 – Duke Energy funding N.C. wood stove changeout program to improve air quality; 16/05/2018 – Duke Energy to sell five small hydroelectric plants to Northbrook Energy; 10/04/2018 – DUKE’S BRUNSWICK 1 REACTOR RAISED TO 57% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 19/03/2018 – Piedmont Natural Gas seeks approval to reduce customer billing rates in North Carolina; 10/05/2018 – DUKE WILL BE AT LOW END OF 4%-6% GROWTH TARGET FOR 2019; 10/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY DOESN’T SEE BEING A CASH TAX PAYER IN NEXT 5 YEARS; 22/05/2018 – Duke Energy: Bill Currens, Senior Vice Pres, Controller and Chief Acctg Officer, Will Assume Leadership of the Fincl Planning and Analysis Organization; 09/03/2018 – Duke Energy Gives CEO Lynn Good 55% Raise With Retention Grant; 26/04/2018 – Duke Energy Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers

Goelzer Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 223.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goelzer Investment Management Inc bought 10,973 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,882 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.27 million, up from 4,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $154.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $87.75. About 3.94M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 23.36% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 03/04/2018 – Johnson Controls appoints Nancy Berce as chief information officer; 06/03/2018 – FDA Approves the World’s Smallest Mechanical Heart Valve for Pediatric Patients with Heart Defects; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Laboratories Sees Nutrition Uptick — Earnings Review; 23/05/2018 – Abbott Labs: Tendyne Shows Significant Reduction of Mitral Regurgitation Symptoms and Low Mortality Rates; 28/03/2018 – Abbott is taking its partnership with a diabetes care start-up one step further; 07/03/2018 – Abbott’s Confirm Rx connects an insertable cardiac monitor to a smartphone app; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – QTRLY TOTAL NUTRITION SALES $ 1,756 MLN VS $1,642 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 17/04/2018 – FDA: Certain Implantable Cardiac Devices by Abbott (formerly St. Jude Medical): FDA Safety Communication – Battery Performance; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – QTRLY TOTAL VASCULAR SALES $739 MLN VS $703 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT PAID $6 BILLION IN DEBT IN 2018, PLANS $2 BILLION MORE

More notable recent Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Is Duke Energy a Buy? – The Motley Fool” on July 20, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Retire Rich: 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks You Can Set and Forget – Motley Fool” published on July 08, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “CBJ Morning Buzz: Explosion rocks Ballantyne, reducing $1.3M home to rubble; Duke Energy’s solar milestone; Charlotte’s dismal ranking among best-run cities – Charlotte Business Journal” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Three Things You Should Check Before Buying Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Investors Should Know About Duke Energy Corporation’s (NYSE:DUK) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Analysts await Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.01 earnings per share, up 8.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.93 per share. DUK’s profit will be $735.33M for 21.51 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual earnings per share reported by Duke Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.55% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold DUK shares while 332 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 425.27 million shares or 2.74% less from 437.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of Omaha State Bank Wealth owns 12,245 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Magellan Asset Limited accumulated 0.07% or 237,560 shares. Crawford Invest Counsel has 0.36% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). 3,849 were accumulated by Hayek Kallen Investment Management. Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 0.24% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Bokf Na holds 0.22% or 101,981 shares. 87,404 are owned by Cornerstone Capital Inc. Toronto Dominion Bancorporation holds 0.07% or 518,663 shares in its portfolio. Colony Group Limited Liability Com, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 9,428 shares. Bp Public Ltd Co accumulated 76,000 shares. Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of holds 0.11% or 128,438 shares. Hudock Cap Group Limited Com invested in 0.25% or 7,585 shares. Motco holds 0.03% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) or 3,485 shares. Torch Wealth Mgmt, a Ohio-based fund reported 20,990 shares. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company reported 0.35% stake.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, State Street has 0.46% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Zuckerman Investment Gp Ltd reported 74,972 shares stake. 8,228 are owned by Opus Capital Grp Inc Inc Ltd Company. 164,302 were accumulated by Dupont Capital. Coastline Tru reported 28,332 shares. Sageworth Tru Co invested 1.09% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). New York-based Element Limited Liability has invested 0.04% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Kemper Corp Master Retirement Tru has 2.05% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 40,400 shares. Fcg Advsr holds 3,300 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Aviance Cap Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp reported 9,853 shares. Synovus has 219,159 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Hilton Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 2,160 shares. Northstar Advsrs Ltd Llc owns 150,999 shares. Sandler Capital Mgmt accumulated 0.34% or 54,276 shares. M&R Cap Mngmt, a New York-based fund reported 25,958 shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $12.17 million activity. Shares for $12.42M were sold by Contreras Jaime.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05B and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 4,817 shares to 3,864 shares, valued at $701,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 26,632 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,509 shares, and cut its stake in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH).