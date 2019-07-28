goeasy Ltd. (GSY) EPS Estimated At $1.24; Blackbaud (BLKB) Has 1.23 Sentiment

Blackbaud Inc (BLKB) investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.15, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 102 investment managers opened new and increased stock positions, while 83 trimmed and sold equity positions in Blackbaud Inc. The investment managers in our database now hold: 49.62 million shares, down from 50.63 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Blackbaud Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 2 to 3 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 19 Reduced: 64 Increased: 67 New Position: 35.

Analysts expect goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) to report $1.24 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.42 EPS change or 51.22% from last quarter’s $0.82 EPS. T_GSY’s profit would be $17.96 million giving it 10.86 P/E if the $1.24 EPS is correct. After having $1.18 EPS previously, goeasy Ltd.’s analysts see 5.08% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $53.85. About 14,794 shares traded. goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) has 0.00% since July 28, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts await Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.28 EPS, down 40.43% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.47 per share. BLKB’s profit will be $13.77 million for 77.66 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual EPS reported by Blackbaud, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Brown Capital Management Llc holds 3.69% of its portfolio in Blackbaud, Inc. for 4.57 million shares. Domini Impact Investments Llc owns 2,740 shares or 3.34% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Smith & Howard Wealth Management Llc has 3.21% invested in the company for 81,751 shares. The Japan-based Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd. has invested 2.44% in the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1.01 million shares.

The stock increased 3.14% or $2.65 during the last trading session, reaching $86.98. About 148,195 shares traded. Blackbaud, Inc. (BLKB) has declined 20.85% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BLKB News: 30/04/2018 – Blackbaud 1Q EPS 37c; 30/04/2018 – BLACKBAUD 1Q ADJ EPS 66C, EST. 58C; 30/04/2018 – Blackbaud Backs 2018 Rev $870M-$890M; 01/05/2018 – Blackbaud Acquires Market Leading Fundraising Performance Management Provider Reeher; 24/04/2018 – Generation X Poised to be the Next Big Giver in Philanthropy; 30/04/2018 – Blackbaud Backs 2018 Adj EPS $2.75-Adj EPS $2.88; 26/03/2018 – Blackbaud Invites Change Agents to Orlando, Florida for bbcon 2018, the Premier Tech Gathering for Social Good; 30/04/2018 – Higher Education Institutions Advance Efforts with Blackbaud’s Comprehensive Solutions; 01/05/2018 – Market Leading Fundraising Performance Management Provider, Reeher, Acquired By Blackbaud BLKB; 23/05/2018 – Blackbaud World Headquarters Showcases the Future of Intelligent Lighting for Commercial Offices

Blackbaud, Inc. provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, firms, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and other charitable giving entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. The company has market cap of $4.28 billion. It operates in three divisions: General Markets Business Unit, Enterprise Customer Business Unit, and International Business Unit. It has a 160.48 P/E ratio. The firm offers Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM , which are fundraising and relationship management solutions; Luminate CRM for campaign management, constituent relations, business intelligence, and analytics; eTapestry, a cloud fundraising and donor management solution; and everydayhero, a cloud crowdfundraising solution.

goeasy Ltd. provides goods and alternative financial services that enhance the lives of everyday Canadians. The company has market cap of $779.86 million. It operates through two divisions, easyfinancial and easyhome. It has a 13.54 P/E ratio. The easyfinancial segment provides short-term unsecured consumer loans and related financial services, such as loan protection plans, home and auto benefit plans, and credit monitoring services.