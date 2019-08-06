goeasy Ltd. (GSY) Analysts See $1.24 EPS; Biospecifics Technologies (BSTC)’s Sentiment Is 1.46

Analysts expect goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) to report $1.24 EPS on August, 7 after the close.They anticipate $0.42 EPS change or 51.22% from last quarter’s $0.82 EPS. T_GSY’s profit would be $17.96 million giving it 11.30 P/E if the $1.24 EPS is correct. After having $1.18 EPS previously, goeasy Ltd.’s analysts see 5.08% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.80% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $56.04. About 24,900 shares traded. goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) has 0.00% since August 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Biospecifics Technologies Corp (BSTC) investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.31, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 54 investment professionals increased or started new equity positions, while 37 sold and decreased their positions in Biospecifics Technologies Corp. The investment professionals in our database reported: 4.16 million shares, up from 3.94 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Biospecifics Technologies Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 32 Increased: 32 New Position: 22.

goeasy Ltd. provides goods and alternative financial services that enhance the lives of everyday Canadians. The company has market cap of $811.57 million. It operates through two divisions, easyfinancial and easyhome. It has a 14.09 P/E ratio. The easyfinancial segment provides short-term unsecured consumer loans and related financial services, such as loan protection plans, home and auto benefit plans, and credit monitoring services.

Apis Capital Advisors Llc holds 2.71% of its portfolio in BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. for 36,000 shares. Jw Asset Management Llc owns 73,649 shares or 2.36% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Thb Asset Management has 0.79% invested in the company for 87,491 shares. The California-based Rice Hall James & Associates Llc has invested 0.63% in the stock. Elk Creek Partners Llc, a Colorado-based fund reported 73,936 shares.

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for multiple indications in the United States. The company has market cap of $402.02 million. The firm offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of DupuytrenÂ’s contracture and PeyronieÂ’s disease under the XIAFLEX brand in Canada and Australia, as well as under XIAPEX brand name in Europe. It has a 19.78 P/E ratio. It also provides injectable collagenase to treat frozen shoulder, cellulite, canine lipoma, lateral hip fat, and plantar fibromatosis, as well as for the treatment of human lipoma and uterine fibroids.