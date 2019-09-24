Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Upped Its Berkley W R (WRB) Holding by $672,685; Exchange Capital Management Holding in Costco Wholesale (COST) Has Cut as Shares Rose

Exchange Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) by 42.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exchange Capital Management Inc sold 3,408 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 4,551 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.20 million, down from 7,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $288.09. About 1.52M shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 31/03/2018 – Boxed, often dubbed the “Costco for millennials,” sells and delivers a range of goods including sparkling water, chips, cookies and toilet paper in bulk; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there is no deal; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO 2Q EPS $1.59, EST. $1.49; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO APRIL COMP SALES UP 10.9%, EST. UP 8.80%; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO APRIL COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 7.9%, EST. UP 6.60%; 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q EPS $1.59; 25/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Costco’s IDR at ‘A+’; Outlook Stable; 23/03/2018 – There is ‘no truth’ to Target-Kroger merger report, source tells CNBC; 30/05/2018 – Costco Conference Call Scheduled By Stuart Frankel for Jun. 7; 29/05/2018 – Costco’s Taiwan Comment Leads to Economy-Sized Headache in China

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Berkley W R Corporation (WRB) by 50.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc bought 10,349 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 30,799 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.03M, up from 20,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Berkley W R Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $72.61. About 197,827 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500.

More notable recent Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Costco (COST) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Costco Wholesale Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Akerna Corp. Reports Fiscal Year 2019 Results Nasdaq:KERN – GlobeNewswire” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Costco (COST) Stock Moves -1.77%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on April 11, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “U.S. employers eyeing changes to employee benefit strategy – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $727,935 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 31 investors sold COST shares while 430 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 411 raised stakes. 302.04 million shares or 0.45% more from 300.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Asset Management Of Georgia Ga Adv holds 0.45% or 2,550 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Limited Liability Company has 1.31% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Utah-based Utah Retirement System has invested 0.42% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Bamco Inc stated it has 304 shares. Navellier Associates reported 13,032 shares stake. Massachusetts Svcs Ma holds 0.25% or 2.31M shares. Cognios Capital Ltd has 0.33% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 3,220 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 798,205 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. 3,574 were accumulated by Intrust Bancshares Na. Yhb Advsrs stated it has 57,853 shares or 2.43% of all its holdings. Godsey Gibb Associate holds 2.64% or 69,367 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser Limited reported 204,467 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.35% or 97,625 shares. Sei holds 183,313 shares. Parsec Financial Management accumulated 1,019 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3 after the close. They expect $2.53 earnings per share, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11B for 28.47 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

Exchange Capital Management Inc, which manages about $312.48M and $371.97 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core Msci Emerging Markets (IEMG) by 21,850 shares to 81,549 shares, valued at $4.20M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medtronic Inc (NYSE:MDT) by 13,924 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,593 shares, and has risen its stake in Emerson Electric Co (NYSE:EMR).

More notable recent W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These Fundamentals Make W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is W.R. Berkley Corporation (WRB) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) Have A Place In Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Has W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) Improved Earnings Growth In Recent Times? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Investors Who Bought W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 112% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.