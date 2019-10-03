Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Position In Berkley W R (WRB) Was Boosted; Geode Capital Management Lowered Shoe Carnival (SCVL) Holding by $1.06 Million as Stock Declined

Geode Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Shoe Carnival Inc (SCVL) by 15.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Geode Capital Management Llc sold 39,181 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.63% . The institutional investor held 217,909 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.01M, down from 257,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Geode Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Shoe Carnival Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $471.55M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $32.14. About 173,812 shares traded. Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) has declined 18.91% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.91% the S&P500. Some Historical SCVL News: 27/03/2018 – SHOE CARNIVAL INC -; 24/05/2018 – Shoe Carnival Sees 2018 EPS $1.90-EPS $2.05; 27/03/2018 – SHOE CARNIVAL INC SCVL.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.85 TO $2.00; 27/03/2018 – Shoe Carnival Sees FY EPS $1.85-EPS $2.00; 11/04/2018 – Northpointe Capital Buys New 1.1% Position in Shoe Carnival; 27/03/2018 – SHOE CARNIVAL 4Q ADJ EPS 11C; 24/05/2018 – SHOE CARNIVAL INC SCVL.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.90 TO $2.05; 27/03/2018 – SHOE CARNIVAL INC SCVL.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.013 BLN TO $1.023 BLN; 02/04/2018 – Shoe Carnival Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Shoe Carnival Sees FY Sales $1.013B-$1.023B

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Berkley W R Corporation (WRB) by 50.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc bought 10,349 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 30,799 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.03M, up from 20,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Berkley W R Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $71. About 398,330 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.59, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 30 investors sold SCVL shares while 52 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 13.63 million shares or 3.70% less from 14.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Principal Gru has invested 0% in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL). Mutual Of America Mngmt Ltd Co stated it has 350 shares. Fiera Cap Corp owns 38,038 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Ltd reported 305,700 shares. Barclays Pcl reported 17,442 shares. Schroder Invest Mngmt Group Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) for 53,389 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 13,356 shares. Systematic Fincl LP has 20,983 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Northern Tru Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) for 677,220 shares. Prudential Fincl holds 0% of its portfolio in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) for 26,829 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0% of its portfolio in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL). Jpmorgan Chase And Company reported 36,533 shares. Renaissance Technology Limited reported 27,100 shares. Alberta Investment Management reported 22,000 shares. 28,323 were reported by Sterling Capital Management Limited Liability.

Analysts await Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.90 EPS, up 18.42% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.76 per share. SCVL’s profit will be $13.20 million for 8.93 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by Shoe Carnival, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% EPS growth.

Geode Capital Management Llc, which manages about $413.26 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 34,292 shares to 2.64 million shares, valued at $203.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in National Storage Affiliates by 74,988 shares in the quarter, for a total of 920,221 shares, and has risen its stake in Tisi 5 08/01/23 (Prn).

