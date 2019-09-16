Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Has Lifted Its Berkley W R (WRB) Position; Arrowpoint Asset Management Position in Caci Intl (CACI) Decreased by $1.63 Million as Stock Rose

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Berkley W R Corporation (WRB) by 50.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc bought 10,349 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 30,799 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.03 million, up from 20,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Berkley W R Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $70.99. About 443,730 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500.

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Caci Intl Inc (CACI) by 10.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc sold 8,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.22% . The institutional investor held 64,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.26 million, down from 72,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Caci Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $216.01. About 165,685 shares traded. CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) has risen 25.82% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CACI News: 18/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA; 19/03/2018 – CACI SAYS IT’S CONFIDENT ITS PROPOSAL IS SUPERIOR; 19/03/2018 – CACI INTERNATIONAL – PROPOSAL OF $44/SHARE TO BUY CSRA FACTORS IN BREAK-UP FEE OF $204 MLN; 20/04/2018 – CACI to Demonstrate Actionable Intelligence Solutions at GEOINT 2018; 08/03/2018 – CACI Establishes Shared Services Center in Oklahoma; 24/04/2018 – blacq: CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA: sources (Reuters) – U.S. def; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: CACI 4Q EPS FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 18/03/2018 – CACI International Raises 2018 View To EPS $11.26-EPS $11.50; 15/05/2018 – Etf Managers Group Buys New 1.4% Position in CACI; 28/03/2018 – CACI WITHDRAWS OFFER TO BUY CSRA

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 18 investors sold CACI shares while 106 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 20.13 million shares or 4.81% less from 21.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The New Jersey-based Lord Abbett Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). Jennison Associate Ltd Company reported 0% stake. Brown Advisory Inc invested in 1,111 shares or 0% of the stock. Dowling Yahnke Ltd Liability Com owns 27,080 shares. First Commercial Bank Of Omaha has 12,504 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). Arrowmark Colorado Holding Ltd holds 64,800 shares. Shelton Capital stated it has 1,686 shares. Tudor Inv Et Al has 24,622 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Insurance The has invested 0.01% in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). Comerica Savings Bank has 15,500 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Vaughan Nelson LP holds 1.88% of its portfolio in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) for 692,450 shares. Ferguson Wellman Cap Inc reported 0.57% in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). The Pennsylvania-based Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Com has invested 0% in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). Captrust Fin Advsrs owns 84 shares.

More notable recent CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “UPDATE: Credit Suisse Upgrades CACI International (CACI) to Outperform – StreetInsider.com” on August 20, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 20, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What CACI International Inc’s (NYSE:CACI) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CACI receives $443M Army contract – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “CACI to Host Investor Day in New York City on September 17, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Analysts await CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $2.61 EPS, down 15.81% or $0.49 from last year’s $3.1 per share. CACI’s profit will be $64.94 million for 20.69 P/E if the $2.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual EPS reported by CACI International Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.16% EPS growth.

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.56B and $10.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Construction Partners Inc by 21,470 shares to 2.21M shares, valued at $33.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 36,012 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.04 million shares, and has risen its stake in Domo Inc.