Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Has Lifted Its Berkley W R (WRB) Holding by $672,685; As Disney Com Stock (DIS) Share Value Rose, Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A Raised by $1.05 Million Its Stake

Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A increased its stake in Disney Com Stock (DIS) by 67.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought 7,537 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 18,783 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.62 million, up from 11,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A who had been investing in Disney Com Stock for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $131.27. About 11.62M shares traded or 34.82% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 25/05/2018 – Netflix is Now as Big as Disney; 16/04/2018 – ROKU INC – AVAILABILITY OF ESPN+ THROUGH NEW ESPN CHANNEL ON ROKU PLATFORM; 07/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 06/04/2018 – DISNEY’S NEWS PLEDGE SHOWS MANDATORY SKY BID NEEDED: POLYGON; 19/04/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES INC – ANNOUNCED 20 DOLBY VISION AND DOLBY ATMOS TITLES FROM WALT DISNEY STUDIOS; 12/04/2018 – UK takeover panel rules Disney must offer to buy all of Sky; 14/03/2018 – DISNEY CONSOLIDATES COMPANY’S DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SERVICES; 26/03/2018 – Non-photo Personalized Gifts Market in the US 2018-2022 with Key Players CafePress, Disney, Hallmark Licensing, Shutterfly and Things Remembered Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/05/2018 – Disney Considers Letting Pixar Co-Founder John Lasseter Return in Reduced Role; 25/04/2018 – PRESIDENT OF WALT DISNEY IMAGINEERING BOB WEIS SAYS IN SHANGHAI

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Berkley W R Corporation (WRB) by 50.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc bought 10,349 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 30,799 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.03 million, up from 20,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Berkley W R Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $72.66. About 351,394 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500. Some Historical WRB News: 24/05/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of W.R. Berkley Corporation and Its Subsidiaries; 24/04/2018 – WR Berkley 1Q Rev $1.89B; 10/05/2018 – Berkley One Announces Partnership with CyberScout to Provide Clients with Identity Management Services; 10/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES W.R. BERKLEY SR DEBT TO Baa1, OUTLOOK STABLE; 08/05/2018 – CSE: 2018-0510 – Reinstatement – Berkley Renewables Inc. (BKS); 19/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to W. R. Berkley Corporation’s Subordinated Debentures; 19/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to W. R. Berkley Corporation’s Subordinated Debentures; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns W.R. Berkley’s Shelf Ratings; Rates Subordinated Notes Baa3(hyb), On Review For Upgrade; 20/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS W.R. BERKLEY SHELF RATING; RATES SUB Baa3(HYB); 23/04/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corp Nominates Leigh Ann Pusey to Stand for Election as New Director

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 385,920 shares. Kornitzer Mngmt Ks reported 91,722 shares stake. Northeast Consultants owns 0.92% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 64,433 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0.62% or 1.00M shares in its portfolio. Hanson Mcclain invested in 0.05% or 8,992 shares. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.88% or 28,548 shares. Sfmg Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Joel Isaacson & Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.41% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Manchester Cap Mngmt Limited Co holds 13,600 shares. Paradigm Finance Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.11% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 4,211 were accumulated by Tarbox Family Office. Wg Shaheen & Associate Dba Whitney & Co has 0.06% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 1,866 shares. Eagle Capital Management Limited Liability Company holds 2.02% or 26,659 shares in its portfolio. Burke Herbert Retail Bank Tru has 11,937 shares for 1.47% of their portfolio. Hall Laurie J Trustee reported 1.66% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

