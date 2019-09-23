Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Has Lifted Berkley W R (WRB) Position by $672,685; Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Continues to Hold Stake in Waters Corp. (WAT)

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Berkley W R Corporation (WRB) by 50.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc bought 10,349 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 30,799 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.03M, up from 20,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Berkley W R Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $72.3. About 174,995 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500. Some Historical WRB News: 08/03/2018 Variety: MoviePass Taps Mike Berkley as Chief Product Officer; 15/05/2018 – Berkley WR Corp. Exits Position in M III Acquisition; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns W.R. Berkley’s Shelf Ratings; Rates Subordinated Notes Baa3(hyb), On Review For Upgrade; 24/05/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of W.R. Berkley Corporation and Its Subsidiaries; 23/04/2018 – DJ W R Berkley Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WRB); 10/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES W.R. BERKLEY SR DEBT TO Baa1, OUTLOOK STABLE; 20/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS W.R. BERKLEY SHELF RATING; RATES SUB Baa3(HYB); 08/05/2018 – CSE: 2018-0510 – Reinstatement – Berkley Renewables Inc. (BKS); 24/04/2018 – WR Berkley 1Q Net $166.4M; 24/04/2018 – WR Berkley 1Q EPS $1.30

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Waters Corp. (WAT) by 1.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc bought 1,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The institutional investor held 117,388 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.27 million, up from 115,938 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Waters Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $227.69. About 116,330 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 12/03/2018 – Crystal Waters: London Developer Makes its Move in Greece; 13/04/2018 – US House of Reps: April 13, 2018 9:01:33 A.M. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE – The Chair designated Ms. Maxine Waters of CA to lead the; 25/05/2018 – Waters Technologies Corporation vs Biomedical Device Consultants and Laboratories of Colorado, LLC | Terminated-Settled | 05/25/2018; 12/03/2018 – Dir Glimcher Gifts 725 Of Waters Corp; 08/05/2018 – Caterpillar Looks to Calm the Waters After Good-as-It-Gets Rout; 24/04/2018 – CORRECT: WATERS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.59, EST. $1.55; 04/05/2018 – Drilling Activity for U.S. Land, Inland Waters and Gulf of Mexico All Experienced Increases in April; 15/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 15, 2018 2:16:05 P.M. POSTPONED PROCEEDINGS – At the conclusion of debate on the Maxine Waters; 10/03/2018 – TRUMP: DEMOCRATIC REP MAXINE WATERS `VERY LOW IQ INDIVIDUAL’; 29/05/2018 – Nestlé Waters North America And WWE® Announce “Choose Water” Campaign

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 36 investors sold WAT shares while 186 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 61.35 million shares or 1.53% less from 62.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tower Research Capital Lc (Trc) invested in 0% or 93 shares. Jefferies Group Limited Liability Com reported 4,855 shares. Quantitative Inv Management Lc owns 18,986 shares. Endurance Wealth Mngmt Inc accumulated 900 shares. Raymond James Na stated it has 1,306 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Macquarie Gru Limited invested in 0% or 2,600 shares. Stonebridge Advsrs Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Sun Life Fincl accumulated 0.11% or 1,998 shares. King Luther Capital Management holds 0% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 2,600 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker holds 0.01% or 100 shares. Moreover, Northwest Invest Counselors Limited Com has 0.22% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 2,789 shares. Lmr Llp has invested 0.02% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Strs Ohio stated it has 2,747 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Eaton Vance owns 16,399 shares. 2,332 were accumulated by Rampart Limited Liability Company.

More notable recent Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Mark Beaudouin to Retire as Waters General Counsel; Company Promotes Keeley Aleman – Business Wire” on September 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Waters Corporation (WAT) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Waters Corp.: A Unique Healthcare Bet – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT) Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results – Business Wire” published on January 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

More notable recent W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Investors Who Bought W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 112% – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Has W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) Improved Earnings Growth In Recent Times? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) Have A Place In Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is W.R. Berkley Corporation (WRB) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “These Fundamentals Make W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 07, 2019.