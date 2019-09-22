Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Has Increased Berkley W R (WRB) Position; Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Stake in Disney Walt Co Disney (DIS) Has Lowered by $914,064

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co Disney (DIS) by 2.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc sold 6,576 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 243,042 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.94M, down from 249,618 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co Disney for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $238.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $132.27. About 25.17 million shares traded or 188.90% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/03/2018 – DISNEY: ALL DISNEY DIRECTORS ELECTED TO BOARD; 14/03/2018 – Disney puts focus on battle with Netflix; 07/03/2018 – DISCOVERY CEO CALLS DISNEY BUYING FOX AN `EARTHQUAKE’: CNBC; 14/03/2018 – Disney Says Reorganization Is Effective Immediately; 11/05/2018 – Comcast vs Disney; 29/05/2018 – Main Street: Disney Reportedly Gathering Cash for Twenty-First Century Fox Bid; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox, Threatening Disney Deal; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON NOV. 6, 21CF RECEIVED UNSOLICITED INDICATION OF INTEREST FROM THIRD-PARTY INDUSTRY PARTICIPANT (PARTY B) WITH RESPECT TO CERTAIN ASSETS; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – AT ANNUAL MEETING, ADVISORY RESOLUTION ON EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION RECEIVED 44% OF SHAREHOLDER VOTES IN FAVOR (52% AGAINST, 4% ABSTAINING); 17/05/2018 – Disney, Legoland Lure More Visitors as SeaWorld Attendance Drops

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Berkley W R Corporation (WRB) by 50.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc bought 10,349 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 30,799 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.03M, up from 20,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Berkley W R Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $71.73. About 846,126 shares traded or 36.39% up from the average. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Van Hulzen Asset Management Ltd Llc holds 25,494 shares or 0.78% of its portfolio. Alpha Cubed Invs Limited Liability Company has invested 1.62% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Bainco Invsts has 1.84% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 83,670 shares. Maplelane Cap Lc reported 1.48% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Rock Point Lc invested in 0.19% or 2,943 shares. Exchange Cap Management invested 2.04% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Chilton Mgmt Lc reported 1.42% stake. Fca Corp Tx owns 9,801 shares for 0.5% of their portfolio. Reliant Investment Management Llc owns 28,960 shares. 106,403 were reported by Pinebridge Invests L P. Capital Mgmt Va holds 19,704 shares. 4,675 are held by Pure Fin Advsrs. Umb Bancorp N A Mo has 0.8% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). John G Ullman Incorporated reported 0.09% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Westwood Group Inc Inc has 0.92% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 604,955 shares.

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc, which manages about $978.23 million and $932.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 8,626 shares to 29,096 shares, valued at $7.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amalgamated Bank New York Ny C by 18,798 shares in the quarter, for a total of 239,327 shares, and has risen its stake in Novo (NYSE:NVO).

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95 billion for 30.62 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

