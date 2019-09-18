Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Boosted Berkley W R (WRB) Stake by $672,685; As Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (CM) Market Valuation Declined, Lincluden Management LTD Upped Stake

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Berkley W R Corporation (WRB) by 50.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc bought 10,349 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 30,799 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.03M, up from 20,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Berkley W R Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $71.32. About 5,350 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500.

Lincluden Management Ltd increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (CM) by 6.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincluden Management Ltd bought 29,465 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.36% . The institutional investor held 481,385 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.86 million, up from 451,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd who had been investing in Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $82.46. About 23,487 shares traded. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) has declined 13.57% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CM News: 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank Announces New Normal Course Issuer Bid; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Net C$1.32B; 11/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Athene Holding, Aercap Holdings N.V, Amdocs, Signet Jewelers, Canadian Imperial Ba; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Return on Common Shareholder Equity 17%

More notable recent W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Investors Who Bought W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 112% – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is W.R. Berkley Corporation (WRB) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “W. R. Berkley Corporation to Present at the 2019 Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Insurance Conference – Business Wire” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “These Fundamentals Make W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Has W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) Improved Earnings Growth In Recent Times? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Lincluden Management Ltd, which manages about $1.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Summit Hotel Properties Inc. (NYSE:INN) by 45,925 shares to 143,359 shares, valued at $1.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZMH) by 9,855 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,097 shares, and cut its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT).

More notable recent Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “What These 2 Big Six Banks’ Earnings Told Us – The Motley Fool Canada” on September 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Apple, IPOs And German Auto – Seeking Alpha” published on September 07, 2019, Fool.ca published: “CIBC (TSX:CM) Just Hit a Screaming Buy Signal – The Motley Fool Canada” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “Should You Buy Canopy Growth (TSX:WEED) or CIBC (TSX:CM) Stock Today? – The Motley Fool Canada” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 22, 2019.