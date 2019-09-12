Godsey & Gibb Associates Boosted By $889,152 Its Duke Energy New (DUK) Stake; Wabash National Has 1.44 Sentiment

Wabash National Corp (WNC) investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.36, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. The ratio is more positive, as 91 investment professionals increased and opened new equity positions, while 63 decreased and sold equity positions in Wabash National Corp. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 50.48 million shares, up from 50.38 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Wabash National Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 15 Reduced: 48 Increased: 58 New Position: 33.

Godsey & Gibb Associates increased Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) stake by 6.21% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired 10,104 shares as Duke Energy Corp New (DUK)’s stock declined 4.08%. The Godsey & Gibb Associates holds 172,771 shares with $15.25 million value, up from 162,667 last quarter. Duke Energy Corp New now has $69.73B valuation. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $95.15. About 984,031 shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 13/04/2018 – Duke Energy Ohio asks the Ohio Power Siting Board to move forward with its consideration of the Central Corridor Pipeline application; 16/04/2018 – DUK $62M SOLAR REBATE PROGRAM APPROVED FOR NC CUSTOMERS; 16/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY CAROLINAS – FINANCIAL TERMS OF DEAL ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED PRESENTLY; 19/03/2018 – Piedmont Natural Gas seeks approval to reduce customer billing rates in North Carolina; 22/05/2018 – Duke Energy: Bill Currens, Senior Vice Pres, Controller and Chief Acctg Officer, Will Assume Leadership of the Fincl Planning and Analysis Organization; 11/05/2018 – DUKE CUTS CATAWBA 2 REACTOR TO 65% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 21/05/2018 – DUKE RAISES OCONEE 3 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 29/03/2018 – Dominion to complete Atlantic Coast natgas pipe by end 2019; 16/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY’S $62M SOLAR REBATE PROGRAM APPROVED FOR NORTH CARO; 16/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – DUKE ENERGY TO SELL FIVE SMALL HYDROELECTRIC PLANTS TO NORTHBROOK ENERGY

More notable recent Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Wabash National Corporation Announces Board of Directors Appointment – GlobeNewswire” on August 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC): Time For A Financial Health Check – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC) Better Than Average At Deploying Capital? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Wabash National Corporation’s (NYSE:WNC) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Good Is Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC), When It Comes To ROE? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 01, 2019.

Wabash National Corporation operates as a diversified industrial maker and North AmericaÂ’s producer of semi-trailers and liquid transportation systems. The company has market cap of $826.86 million. The Company’s Commercial Trailer Products segment provides dry van trailers; platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; specialty trailers, such as converter dollies, big tire haulers, steel coil haulers, and RoadRailer trailers; aftermarket parts and services; used trailers; and laminated hard wood oak flooring products. It has a 13.55 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Diversified Products segment offers transportation products, including stainless steel and aluminum liquid and dry bulk tank trailers, and other liquid transport solutions for the dairy, food and beverage, chemical, environmental, petroleum, and refined fuel industries; aircraft refuelers and hydrant dispensers for in-to-plane fueling companies, airlines, freight distribution companies, and fuel marketers; military grade refueling and water tankers; truck mounted tanks for fuel delivery; and vacuum tankers.

Kestrel Investment Management Corp holds 2.1% of its portfolio in Wabash National Corporation for 272,800 shares. Matarin Capital Management Llc owns 771,014 shares or 0.9% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc has 0.82% invested in the company for 44,221 shares. The Massachusetts-based Aristotle Capital Boston Llc has invested 0.66% in the stock. Malaga Cove Capital Llc, a California-based fund reported 61,745 shares.

The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $14.88. About 142,383 shares traded. Wabash National Corporation (WNC) has declined 16.77% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.77% the S&P500. Some Historical WNC News: 16/03/2018 – Wabash National Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Wabash Natl 1Q EPS 35c; 01/05/2018 – Wabash Natl Sees FY Adj EPS $1.94-Adj EPS $2.06; 01/05/2018 – WABASH NATIONAL 1Q ADJ EPS 28C, EST. 33C; 16/03/2018 – Wabash National May Benefit, Industry Posts 10th Straight Gain; 01/05/2018 – Wabash Natl 1Q Net $21.3M; 01/05/2018 – WABASH NATIONAL BOOSTS YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 03/04/2018 – WNC Closes $135 Million Institutional LIHTC Fund; 19/04/2018 – Wabash National Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Diversified Manufacturer Wabash National Corporation Appoints New General Counsel

Among 4 analysts covering Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Duke Energy Corp has $10000 highest and $8800 lowest target. $93’s average target is -2.26% below currents $95.15 stock price. Duke Energy Corp had 9 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, August 8, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, July 30 by Citigroup. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Thursday, May 16 report. As per Friday, June 14, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, June 18 with “Equal-Weight”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 13 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Monday, September 9.

More notable recent Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Read This Before You Buy Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) Because Of Its P/E Ratio – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Adding Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “9 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy for Every Investor – Investorplace.com” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Hurricane Dorian begins to impact NC; Duke Energy warns hundreds of thousands could lose power – Triangle Business Journal” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Duke Energy grant helps power up electric bus program – Charlotte Business Journal” with publication date: September 10, 2019.