Godsey & Gibb Associates Upped Position in Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC) as Stock Value Rose; The Bank Of New York Mellon (BK) Stock Value Declined While St James Investment Company Has Cut Stake

St James Investment Company Llc decreased its stake in The Bank Of New York Mellon (BK) by 20.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. St James Investment Company Llc sold 165,779 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.29% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 637,337 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.14M, down from 803,116 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St James Investment Company Llc who had been investing in The Bank Of New York Mellon for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.99B market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $44.9. About 3.40M shares traded. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 18.83% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.26% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 19/04/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon 1Q Investment Services Fees $1.98B; 19/04/2018 – 59NV: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 05/03/2018 41AL: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 18/04/2018 – 11NL: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 26/03/2018 – BNY Mellon AMNA names new head of investment strategy; 16/04/2018 – 10SQ: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 05/04/2018 – SWIBER HOLDINGS LTD – BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON, SINGAPORE, NOTIFIED CO THAT SERIES 001 TRUST CERTIFICATES ARE IMMEDIATELY PAYABLE; 04/04/2018 – 37PO: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 19/04/2018 – BNY Mellon profit rises 29 pct; 12/03/2018 – 71TB: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix

Godsey & Gibb Associates increased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) by 8.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought 9,081 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 118,994 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.60M, up from 109,913 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $139.05. About 1.07 million shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 14.41% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.84% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Lowers PNC Bank N.A. Ranking; Outlook Revised To Stable; 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q EPS $2.43, EST. $2.43; 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES 2Q 2018 NON-INTEREST INCOME $225M TO $275M; 30/05/2018 – PNC Presenting at Morgan Stanley Financials Conference Jun 13; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q EPS $2.43; 04/04/2018 – Bringing Learning To Life: Alliance To Help Pre-K Teachers Obtain Classroom Resources Enters Second Year; 11/04/2018 – PNC Financial Services Group Inc expected to post earnings of $2.43 a share – Earnings Preview; 21/03/2018 – Citizens Voice: PNC branch in Avoca to close in June; 30/05/2018 – PNC Executive To Speak At Morgan Stanley Investor Conference; 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP – BASEL lll COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO, WAS AN ESTIMATED 9.6 PCT AT MARCH 31, 2018 VS 9.8 PCT AT DEC 31, 2017

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4.

Godsey & Gibb Associates, which manages about $634.16M and $658.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 10,798 shares to 240,761 shares, valued at $17.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 selling transactions for $3.59 million activity. HANNON MICHAEL J sold $624,099 worth of stock. On Thursday, February 21 the insider Pfinsgraff Martin bought $62,844.

St James Investment Company Llc, which manages about $1.41B and $1.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) by 12,043 shares to 205,766 shares, valued at $22.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in C V S Caremark Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 26,997 shares in the quarter, for a total of 681,349 shares, and has risen its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS).

