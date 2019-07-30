Godsey & Gibb Associates Has Lowered Apple (AAPL) Position by $310,460; Stock Rose; Augustine Asset Management Has Upped Its Gilead Sciences (Gild) (GILD) Position by $387,985; Valuation Declined

Augustine Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (Gild) (GILD) by 11.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Augustine Asset Management Inc bought 5,969 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.97% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 58,148 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.78M, up from 52,179 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc (Gild) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $85.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $67.34. About 1.98 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 2.61% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500.

Godsey & Gibb Associates decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 18.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Godsey & Gibb Associates sold 1,634 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,088 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35M, down from 8,722 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $957.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $208.2. About 9.50 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 12/03/2018 – Apple is approaching a trillion dollar valuation:; 29/05/2018 – Apple Cider Vinegar Market Pegged to Witness Promising Growth Prospects Through 2026, As Apple & Apple-flavoured Products; 16/04/2018 – MacWorld: Apple Watch Series 4 and watchOS 5 rumors: Are third-party watch faces on the way?; 13/05/2018 – The power of Apple; 20/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-Apple grabs 2-year lead in 3D sensing race; 11/04/2018 – Apple Music appoints new head, hits 48 mln subscribers; 09/05/2018 – Major technology and aerospace companies including Amazon.com, Apple, Intel, Qualcomm and Airbus are vying to take part in a new slate of drone tests the United States is set to announce on Wednesday; 18/03/2018 – Samsung, Sharp and others tumble following report Apple is producing its own screens; 27/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O SAYS NEW IPAD TO FEATURE A10 FUSION CHIP – EXEC; 11/04/2018 – Law Firm: VirnetX Win $502.6 Million Verdict Against Apple

Augustine Asset Management Inc, which manages about $270.82M and $150.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in China Life Insurance (Lfc) (NYSE:LFC) by 38,189 shares to 248,523 shares, valued at $3.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chunghwa Telecm (Cht) (NYSE:CHT) by 10,388 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,915 shares, and cut its stake in Total System Services (Tss) (NYSE:TSS).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

Godsey & Gibb Associates, which manages about $634.16M and $658.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 17,674 shares to 396,933 shares, valued at $15.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 5,934 shares in the quarter, for a total of 121,964 shares, and has risen its stake in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (NYSE:RY).

