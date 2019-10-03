Godsey & Gibb Associates Increased Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Holding; Spitfire Capital Upped Lear (LEA) Holding By $417,000

Spitfire Capital Llc increased Lear Corp (LEA) stake by 9.34% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Spitfire Capital Llc acquired 3,000 shares as Lear Corp (LEA)’s stock declined 11.06%. The Spitfire Capital Llc holds 35,127 shares with $4.89M value, up from 32,127 last quarter. Lear Corp now has $6.64 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.56% or $2.86 during the last trading session, reaching $108.77. About 87,176 shares traded. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 28.60% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.60% the S&P500. Some Historical LEA News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Lear Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEA); 06/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL AUTOMOTIVE – AS PART OF RECAPITALIZATION, IAC TO ISSUE $215 MLN SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE APRIL 2023 TO FUNDS MANAGED BY GAMUT CAPITAL; 22/03/2018 – LEAR CORP LEA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $191 FROM $148; 26/04/2018 – Lear Sees FY Sales $21.8B-$22B; 26/04/2018 – LEAR CORP SEES FULL YEAR 2018 PRETAX OPERATIONAL RESTRUCTURING COSTS ARE ESTIMATED TO BE $70 MLN; 14/03/2018 Levi Strauss & Co. Licenses Additional Patents from RevoLaze LLC; 24/05/2018 – U.S. auto import probe fans tariff fears, riles Asia, Europe carmakers; 04/04/2018 – WJRT-TV: Lear Corp. employees volunteer time at Catholic Charities of Flint; 23/04/2018 – UNIFOR DELIVERS STRIKE MANDATE TO FCAU SUPPLIER LEAR AJAX; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Lear’s Ratings, Senior Unsecured At Baa3; Outlook Revised To Positive

Godsey & Gibb Associates increased Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) stake by 11.2% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired 35,265 shares as Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)’s stock declined 3.38%. The Godsey & Gibb Associates holds 350,199 shares with $13.92M value, up from 314,934 last quarter. Schlumberger Ltd now has $43.73B valuation. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $31.62. About 2.64M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – IT IS BECOMING INCREASINGLY LIKELY THAT OIL INDUSTRY WILL FACE GROWING SUPPLY CHALLENGES OVER COMING YEAR; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS GLOBAL OIL MARKET IS UNBALANCED, INVESTMENT LEVELS ‘TOO LOW’ TO MEET MEDIUM-TERM DEMAND REQUIREMENTS; 04/05/2018 – Sri Lanka to sign deals with Total, Schlumberger for seismic study; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC OPHR.L – NOTE ANNOUNCEMENT BY GOLAR LNG PARTNERS’ REGARDING DISSOLUTION OF ITS ONELNG JOINT VENTURE WITH SCHLUMBERGER; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS SAYS HIGH END PRODUCTS AND SERVICES WILL BECOME ATTRACTIVE IN COMING QUARTERS; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 16/05/2018 – REG-Schlumberger Limited Half-year Report; 27/03/2018 – SAUDIS, SCHLUMBERGER ANNOUNCE DOWNHOLE SERVICES AGREEMENT; 19/03/2018 – ANGLO AFRICAN OIL & GAS PLC AAOG.L – UNIT PETRO KOUILOU HAS FINALISED A CONTRACT WITH LEADING OIL SERVICES COMPANY SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS MARKET IS ‘BANKING’ ON U.S. SUPPLY GOING FORWARD

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 84 investors sold SLB shares while 449 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 0.22% more from 1.01 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 2.49 million shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. City Hldg holds 0.05% or 4,193 shares. Connable Office Inc stated it has 41,094 shares. Arrowgrass Capital Partners (Us) Lp stated it has 123,437 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Ltd Company holds 0% or 100 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, B Riley Wealth Management has 0.34% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 55,722 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Covenant Multifamily Offices Llc reported 0.31% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Veritas Investment Mgmt (Uk) Limited accumulated 136,894 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Investments Communications reported 105,789 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Community Savings Bank Na has invested 0.14% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Natixis invested in 131,346 shares. Villere St Denis J And Co Lc has 169,516 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Essex Financial Svcs invested in 0.19% or 15,950 shares. Fdx Advisors Incorporated has 0.05% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Schlumberger Limited’s (NYSE:SLB) ROE Of 5.9% Concerning? – Yahoo Finance” on October 01, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Rockwell Automation and Schlumberger Announce Closing of Sensia Joint Venture – Business Wire” published on October 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Rockwell, Schlumberger complete Sensia JV – Seeking Alpha” on October 02, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Morgan Stanley Upgrades Schlumberger On Valuation, Improved Outlook – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Schlumberger looks to buy back debt – Houston Business Journal” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Schlumberger has $5500 highest and $3400 lowest target. $46.17’s average target is 46.02% above currents $31.62 stock price. Schlumberger had 14 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) rating on Tuesday, April 9. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $49 target. The stock of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, September 16. JP Morgan maintained Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) rating on Monday, July 22. JP Morgan has “Neutral” rating and $4100 target. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Thursday, September 12. On Friday, June 7 the stock rating was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Buy”. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, September 9 by JP Morgan. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, September 23 report.

Among 9 analysts covering Lear (NYSE:LEA), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Lear has $190 highest and $10700 lowest target. $143.33’s average target is 31.77% above currents $108.77 stock price. Lear had 18 analyst reports since April 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) on Wednesday, October 2 with “Equal-Weight” rating. On Wednesday, July 17 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. Buckingham Research downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, July 17 report. On Wednesday, July 17 the stock rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets to “Sector Perform”. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, September 30 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. On Thursday, May 16 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Thursday, July 18. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) on Friday, July 12 with “Overweight” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, June 24 by Longbow. The stock of Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Thursday, September 12.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.56, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold LEA shares while 152 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 52.27 million shares or 1.74% less from 53.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Mercantile Tru invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Amer International Inc has 0% invested in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) for 7,982 shares. Focused Wealth Management Inc holds 1,055 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Euclidean Techs Ltd Liability invested in 1.87% or 14,310 shares. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Limited holds 0.17% or 33,214 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Company accumulated 105,230 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Us State Bank De owns 0% invested in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) for 11,936 shares. Tiverton Asset Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.01% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 19,911 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Gw Henssler Assocs Ltd reported 2,900 shares. Moreover, Adage Capital Prns Gru Limited Liability Company has 0.08% invested in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) for 236,323 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) Sa has invested 0.04% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management reported 3,428 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 25 were reported by Shamrock Asset Ltd Liability Corporation.