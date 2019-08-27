Godsey & Gibb Associates Has Cut Apple (AAPL) Holding by $310,460; Signature Bk New York N Y (SBNY) Holding Increased by Second Curve Capital Llc

Second Curve Capital Llc increased its stake in Signature Bk New York N Y (SBNY) by 1499.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Second Curve Capital Llc bought 34,218 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The hedge fund held 36,500 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.68M, up from 2,282 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Second Curve Capital Llc who had been investing in Signature Bk New York N Y for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $115.09. About 321,056 shares traded. Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) has risen 14.32% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.32% the S&P500. Some Historical SBNY News: 16/03/2018 Signature Bank Announces Availability of Materials for 2018 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 21/04/2018 – DJ Signature Bank, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SBNY); 19/04/2018 – Signature Bank 1Q Net $34.58M; 19/04/2018 – Signature Bank 1Q Adj EPS $2.69; 22/03/2018 – SIGNATURE BANK SBNY.O : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING: TARGET PRICE $163; 17/04/2018 – SIGNATURE BANK APPOINTS VETERAN BANKERS TO HEAD WEST COAST OPERATIONS; FLAGSHIP OFFICE TO OPEN IN SAN FRANCISCO; 19/04/2018 – Signature Bank 1Q EPS 63c; 22/03/2018 – Signature Bank Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Research Report Identifies Signature Bank, Concert Pharmaceuticals, Easterly Government Properties, Hilltop, Columbia Banking S; 24/04/2018 – Signature Bank Expands Network with Appointment of Two Private Client Banking Teams

Godsey & Gibb Associates decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 18.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Godsey & Gibb Associates sold 1,634 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 7,088 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35 million, down from 8,722 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $933.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $3.85 during the last trading session, reaching $206.49. About 23.88M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 20/04/2018 – Captivate: Sources: Apple’s efforts to reduce its dependence on Samsung and line up LG Display as a second supplier for its iP; 04/05/2018 – Apple has nurtured partnerships with heritage luxury brands, starting with HermÃ¨s in 2015; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA EXITED AAPL, CMCSA, MHK, VST, CSX IN 1Q: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway Buys Apple as Others Flee (Video); 20/04/2018 – APPLE SAYS AFFECTED MACBOOK PRO (NON TOUCH BAR) UNITS WERE MANUFACTURED BETWEEN OCTOBER 2016 AND OCTOBER 2017 – APPLE SUPPORT PAGE; 18/04/2018 – Chicago Tribune: Apple said to plan a ‘Netflix for news’ in latest services push; 31/03/2018 – India’s electronics ministry moots duties on key smartphone component; 26/03/2018 – DailySource: Apple, IBM execs call for stiffer data rules. (USA TODAY) Video:; 12/03/2018 – MEDIA-Apple’s Eddy Cue explains Co’s original video content strategy- TechCrunch; 27/04/2018 – More than one-fifth of the S&P 500 companies report earnings, and a highlight is Apple, which has been beaten down ahead of its report

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deltec Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 3,550 shares. Df Dent And reported 0.12% stake. Chesley Taft Assoc Limited Co holds 117,573 shares. Godsey & Gibb Associate invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Lumina Fund Ltd Liability holds 2.53% or 23,000 shares. Dorsey & Whitney Tru Co Ltd reported 1.03% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Osterweis Capital Management holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 9,447 shares. West Oak Cap Limited Liability Company holds 14,604 shares. Braun Stacey Associate holds 253,757 shares. Dodge Cox holds 0% or 12,400 shares. Pennsylvania holds 7,706 shares. 34,688 were reported by Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii. Ami Asset Mgmt has 2.78% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Midas Corporation accumulated 1.96% or 24,100 shares. David R Rahn And Associates Incorporated stated it has 16,482 shares or 2.66% of all its holdings.

Godsey & Gibb Associates, which manages about $634.16M and $658.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 8,941 shares to 126,783 shares, valued at $15.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD) by 11,420 shares in the quarter, for a total of 240,516 shares, and has risen its stake in Bce Inc (NYSE:BCE).

