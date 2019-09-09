Godsey & Gibb Associates Upped Dominion Energy (D) Position by $891,556; Shares Declined; Delphi Management Position in Cisco Sys Com (CSCO) Has Raised by $1.07 Million

Delphi Management Inc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) by 187.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delphi Management Inc bought 20,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 30,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66 million, up from 10,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delphi Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $48.84. About 17.94 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 07/03/2018 – Cisco’s Bee Kheng Tay Discusses Companies Growth Prospects (Video); 24/05/2018 – Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins speaks at VivaTech 2018 amid heightened cybersecurity concerns; 15/03/2018 – DNB Nordic Technology Adds SAP, Exits IBM, Buys More Cisco; 12/04/2018 – Cisco and ISARA Collaborate on a Proof of Concept of the World’s First Digital Certificate Compatible with Both Classic and Quantum-Safe Cryptographic Algorithms; 04/04/2018 – CISCO SYSTEMS INC IS CONCERNED TRUMP ADMINISTRATION TARIFFS “MAY HARM AMERICAN CONSUMERS AND THE US ECONOMY MORE THAN IMPACTING ALLEGED CHINESE TRADE PRACTICES” – COMPANY SPOKESWOMAN; 27/04/2018 – Global $5.8 Bn Digital Forensics Market 2018-2023 – Leading Players are LogRhythm, AccessData, Open Text Corp and Cisco Systems – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/04/2018 – Cisco Tetration Workload Protection Extended with New Options: SaaS and Virtual Appliance; 29/05/2018 – CenturyLink is the first to secure all certifications for Cisco Powered cloud and managed DNA services worldwide; 08/05/2018 – NetBrain Announces Integration with Cisco ACI to Further Enhance End-to-End Visibility and Automation for Application-Centric; 12/04/2018 – Cisco and ISARA Collaborate on a Proof of Concept of the World’s First Digital Certificate Compatible with Both Classic and

Godsey & Gibb Associates increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 6.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought 11,731 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 186,406 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.29 million, up from 174,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $76.37. About 3.74 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 17/04/2018 – Dominion Energy/SCANA Merger Could Boost South Carolina Economy by $18.7 Billion; 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – CREDIT FACILITY MATURES IN MARCH 2023, UNLESS EXTENDED; 13/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Hosts Solarbrations, Announces Expansion of Its Solar for Students Program; 18/04/2018 – Dominion’s $8 Billion Scana Merger Dealt Another Blow in S.C; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Declares Quarterly Dividend of 83.5 Cents; 05/03/2018 Cleveland: Dominion Energy Ohio Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Replacement Project – PIR 2170; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – COMPANY REAFFIRMS ITS PREVIOUSLY ISSUED 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $3.80-$4.25 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – DOMINION TRANS: MULLETT #3 UNPLANNED OUTAGE – 04/26/2018 02:45; 19/04/2018 – Dominion Energy to Offer Utah Customers Home Repair Service Plans Through HomeServe; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Names Emil Avram VP, Innovation

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Asset Mgmt reported 12,740 shares stake. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd owns 7,749 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Private Wealth Advisors accumulated 5,102 shares or 0.15% of the stock. 4,838 are held by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Ltd Liability Partnership Ma. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). California Employees Retirement holds 0.37% or 3.91 million shares in its portfolio. Seabridge Advsr Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). 7 were accumulated by Meeder Asset Mngmt Incorporated. 7,775 are held by Pittenger & Anderson. 3,570 were reported by King Luther Cap Management. Fayez Sarofim & invested 0% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Aldebaran Financial has 26,325 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Ltd Com owns 2.63% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 19.04 million shares. Art Advsrs Lc has 65,305 shares. Capital Global stated it has 24.51 million shares.

Godsey & Gibb Associates, which manages about $634.16 million and $658.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW) by 2,275 shares to 107,750 shares, valued at $19.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Who Has Been Buying Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on June 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought Covia Holdings (NYSE:CVIA) Stock A Year Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 86% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings (NYSE:BJ) Stock A Year Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 13% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Stock A Year Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 46% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 32% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/15/2019: PVTL, VMW, CSIQ, CSCO, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Multiple Expansion, 5G Can Boost Nokia Stock – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/29/2019: MFGP, NTNX, ESTC, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Tech Stocks’ Earnings to Watch Out For: CSCO, NTAP, HPQ – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cisco Systems: Back To Square One – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.