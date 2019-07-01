Godsey & Gibb Associates Has Decreased Its Starbucks (SBUX) Holding by $799,052; Richard Bernstein Advisors Has Boosted Its Stryker (SYK) Stake by $4.43 Million

Godsey & Gibb Associates decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 4.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Godsey & Gibb Associates sold 10,798 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 240,761 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.90M, down from 251,559 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $84.38. About 3.09M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 24/05/2018 – UZBEKISTAN TO OPEN STARBUCKS, MCDONALD’S NEAR TASHKENT: RIA; 18/04/2018 – Starbucks is closing for an afternoon in May and it could cost them millions; 18/04/2018 – Philadelphia Community Leaders Push Starbucks to Address Racial Injustice; 11/05/2018 – KFVS News: BREAKING: This incident comes two weeks after a similar device was discovered about two miles away at a; 27/04/2018 – CNBC Exclusive: CNBC Transcript: Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson on CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street” Today; 29/03/2018 – FOX 5 DC: #BREAKING: Starbucks and other companies must carry cancer warning label on coffee sold in California, judge rules; 07/05/2018 – Starbucks CEO sees Nestle deal as way to return $20 billion to shareholders over next three years; 29/03/2018 – CALIFORNIA JUDGE RULES AGAINST STARBUCKS, OTHER COFFEE COMPANIES IN CANCER WARNING LABEL LAWSUIT; 07/05/2018 – Nestlé pays $7.15bn to market Starbucks’ products; 09/05/2018 – CityNews Toronto: #EXCLUSIVE: CityNews has learned Toronto police have launched an investigation after a hidden camera was

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc increased its stake in Stryker Corp (SYK) by 102.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc bought 22,465 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 44,326 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.76 million, up from 21,861 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc who had been investing in Stryker Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $206.4. About 347,245 shares traded. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 9.77% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 26/04/2018 – Stryker 1Q EPS $1.16; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- Advanced Cement Mixing (ACM) Kit w/ Femoral Breakaway Nozzle & Prox. Med; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T5 Zipper Toga with Peel-Away Face Shield, (XL/T); Catalog number: 0400; 19/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Maveric Magnetic Resonance Imaging Used to Study Detailed Bone Apposition and Fixation of the Stryker Trident; 26/04/2018 – STRYKER SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.70 TO $1.75, EST. $1.70; 27/04/2018 – Rob Portman: Portman Urges Senate Armed Services Committee to Continue Funding Stryker Vehicle Upgrade; 27/04/2018 – STRYKER CORP SYK.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $185 FROM $175; 06/03/2018 – Stryker introduces groundbreaking, post-free distraction system, designed to mitigate common groin complications associated wit; 06/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Carrizo Oil & Gas, Stryker, National Oilwell Varco, CommScope Holding, Park Hotels & Re; 07/03/2018 – Stryker unveils market’s first reusable suture passer for arthroscopic rotator cuff repair, Cobra

Since January 15, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $5.45 million activity. Shares for $863,590 were sold by Scannell Timothy J. $2.89 million worth of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) shares were sold by Hutchinson Michael Damon. FRANCESCONI LOUISE sold $1.68 million worth of stock or 9,477 shares. Shares for $31,819 were sold by Fink M Kathryn.

Investors sentiment is 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 41 investors sold SYK shares while 357 reduced holdings. only 113 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 265.08 million shares or 2.80% less from 272.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blue Capital stated it has 0.8% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Dillon accumulated 93,327 shares or 6% of the stock. Hrt Ltd Company has 0.03% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Horizon Investment Llc stated it has 18,771 shares. Schwartz Investment Counsel stated it has 0.03% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Etrade Cap Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 11,156 shares. Gofen Glossberg Ltd Llc Il reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Coldstream, Washington-based fund reported 1,437 shares. Whittier Trust Communication has 168,195 shares for 1.02% of their portfolio. Mercer Advisers Inc accumulated 1,800 shares. Tradewinds Cap Management reported 35 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser accumulated 6,760 shares. United Fire Gp accumulated 6,000 shares. Cetera Advisor Netwr Limited Liability stated it has 4,391 shares. The Texas-based Tctc Hldgs Limited Liability Com has invested 0.22% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK).

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18 billion and $3.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 37,656 shares to 18,916 shares, valued at $477,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 47,902 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,031 shares, and cut its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV).

Godsey & Gibb Associates, which manages about $634.16 million and $658.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 3,656 shares to 204,848 shares, valued at $17.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK) by 5,133 shares in the quarter, for a total of 162,667 shares, and has risen its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM).

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.73 EPS, up 17.74% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $884.18M for 28.90 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.67% EPS growth.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 sales for $42.25 million activity. 169,096 shares were sold by CULVER JOHN, worth $11.64M on Thursday, February 7. Another trade for 152,634 shares valued at $10.26M was made by BURROWS CLIFFORD on Tuesday, January 29.