Godsey & Gibb Associates Increases Position in Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM); Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Market Valuation Declined While York Capital Management Global Advisors Trimmed Stake

Godsey & Gibb Associates increased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) by 5.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought 16,260 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.78% . The institutional investor held 319,959 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.05 million, up from 303,699 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates who had been investing in Archer Daniels Midland Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $41.18. About 1.00 million shares traded. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has declined 13.24% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 19/03/2018 – ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND CO – VINCE MACCIOCCHI WILL EXPAND HIS LEADERSHIP ROLE AS HEAD OF NUTRITION; 05/03/2018 – Continental Grain to push Bunge to consider potential sale; 04/05/2018 – ADM Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – JBS SEEKING TO CUT ADM COSTS, PASS THROUGH INCREASE IN GRAINS; 01/05/2018 – ADM REPORTS 1Q EARNINGS OF $0.70/SHR, $0.68/SHR ON AN ADJUSTED; 23/03/2018 – ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND CO – NOMINATED MICHAEL S. BURKE TO STAND FOR ELECTION TO BOARD AT SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING ON MAY 3; 23/03/2018 – Feed and Grain: Bunge’s Argentine Plants Behind ADM Bid; 25/05/2018 – ADM: TRUCK STRIKE AFFECTING MATERIALS ARRIVING AT BRAZIL PLANTS; 19/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. sorghum armada U-turns at sea after China tariffs; 16/05/2018 – U.S. grain handler Bartlett to merge with logistics firm

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 19.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc sold 42,218 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The hedge fund held 171,050 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.32M, down from 213,268 at the end of the previous reported quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $126.26. About 847,285 shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 09/04/2018 – Pioneer Natural at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources Company Announces Production Shut In at West Panhandle Field Due to Compression Station Incident; 21/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $282 FROM $229; 02/04/2018 – Pioneer Natural Presenting at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 10; 18/04/2018 – GLOBAL OIL: CITIGROUP SAYS STL, IMO, OSH AND HES ARE RELATIVE LOSERS; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO DOVE SAYS PERMIAN NEEDS MORE GAS TAKEAWAY CAPACITY; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO. REPORTS SALE OF SELECTED EAGLE FO; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources Shuts Down Field After Fire; 02/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL SEES 2Q PRODUCTION 312 TO 322 MBOE/D; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO TIM DOVE SAYS PROPOSED U.S. TARIFF ON STEEL, ALUMINUM IMPORTS WOULD NEGATIVELY IMPACT COMPANY’S RETURNS

Since April 29, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.58 million activity. On Tuesday, August 6 the insider LUCIANO JUAN R bought $199,990.

Godsey & Gibb Associates, which manages about $634.16M and $694.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Southern First Bancshares In (NASDAQ:SFST) by 10,935 shares to 18,378 shares, valued at $720,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW) by 3,570 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 104,180 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.08 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.17 EPS, up 4.83% or $0.10 from last year’s $2.07 per share. PXD’s profit will be $362.71 million for 14.55 P/E if the $2.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.01 actual EPS reported by Pioneer Natural Resources Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.96% EPS growth.

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jd Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 515,706 shares to 1.11M shares, valued at $33.61 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 2.32 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.59M shares, and has risen its stake in Oi S A.

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $60,505 activity.