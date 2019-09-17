Godsey & Gibb Associates Trimmed Its Costco Whsl New (COST) Holding by $628,320; Pepsico Com (PEP) Shareholder Timber Creek Capital Management Lowered Position by $2.11 Million

Timber Creek Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc Com (PEP) by 60.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc sold 16,097 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 10,340 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.36M, down from 26,437 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $189.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $135.28. About 1.28M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 01/05/2018 – PepsiCo Declares Quarterly Dividend; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSClENCE; 19/03/2018 – Scores of Big Apple convenience stores have run out of Doritos, Cheetos and other Frito-Lay products â€” and snack fans can blame PepsiCo Chief Executive Indra Nooyi for their less crunchy lunches; 01/05/2018 – Correct: PepsiCo Raises Quarter Dividend to 92.75c Vs. 80.5c; 19/03/2018 – Calise Partners Names Susan Scull Executive Director, Client Strategy; 25/04/2018 – PepsiCo Tries to Stem Declining Drink Volumes With New Products and Old Favorites — Earnings Preview; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi to buy fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CFO HUGH JOHNSTON COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 16/04/2018 – PEPSI-COLA PRODUCTS PHILIPPINES DECLARES 0.044 PESO DIVIDEND; 15/03/2018 – PepsiCo Chairman and CEO Indra Nooyi is Chair of CelebrAsian Procurement & Business Conference 2018

Godsey & Gibb Associates decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 3.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Godsey & Gibb Associates sold 2,380 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 69,367 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.33 million, down from 71,747 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $290.64. About 960,099 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 23/03/2018 – There is ‘no truth’ to Target-Kroger merger report, source tells CNBC; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there is no deal; 17/05/2018 – lnstacart faces new challenge with Kroger/Ocado tie-up; 29/05/2018 – CITIGROUP CONSUMER CHIEF BIRD SAYS WILL PROMOTE NEW DIGITAL BANK ACCOUNTS NATIONALLY TO HOLDERS OF DOUBLE CASH CREDIT CARD, AND CO-BRAND AMERICAN AIRLINES, COSTCO CREDIT CARDS; 25/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Costco’s IDR at ‘A+’; Outlook Stable; 07/03/2018 – Costco to open offline store in Shanghai; to adopt Tmall consumer data analysis for merchandise selection, sources say; 15/05/2018 – Bridgewater Adds Biogen, Exits Costco, Buys More Newfield: 13F; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE APRIL COMP SALES UP 10.9%; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES UP 8.4 PCT; 16/03/2018 – Seattle Minutes: Officers Arrest Costco Thieves in Bulk

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 3 before the open. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 22.55 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3 after the close. They expect $2.53 earnings per share, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 28.72 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.