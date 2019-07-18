Godsey & Gibb Associates Increased V F (VFC) Position by $314,416; Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) Holder Cbre Clarion Securities Has Raised Holding

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) by 70% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc bought 837,934 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.04% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.03M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.21M, up from 1.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc who had been investing in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $26.72. About 230,140 shares traded. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) has declined 17.53% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.96% the S&P500. Some Historical PEB News: 28/03/2018 – Pebblebrook ready to discuss buyout offer pricing for LaSalle Hotel; 26/04/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST QTRLY ADJUSTED FFO PER DILUTED SHARE $0.67; 26/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust 1Q Same-Property RevPar $195.17; 12/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Provides Update on First Quarter 2018 Outlook; 24/04/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST – LASALLE TO HAVE RIGHT TO A 30-DAY GO-SHOP PERIOD FOR ALTERNATIVE DEAL, SUBJECT TO CUSTOMARY MATCHING & INFORMATION RIGHTS; 24/04/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK – IMPLIED PRICE OF $32.49/SHARE AS PER NEW PROPOSAL BASED ON HIGHER FIXED EXCHANGE RATIO OF 0.9085 PEBBLEBROOK SHARE FOR EACH LASALLE SHARE; 28/03/2018 – LaSalle Hotel Properties Bd of Trustees Confirms Unanimous Rejection of Unsolicited Proposal From Pebblebrook Hotel Trust; 24/04/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL RELEASES LETTER TO BOARD OF LASALLE HOTEL; 12/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust: Initial Working Draft of Document Relating to 1Q Results Inadvertently Posted on Website; 28/03/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST – PEBBLEBROOK IS PREPARED TO ENGAGE IN DISCUSSIONS AROUND PRICE AND MIX OF CONSIDERATION AS WARRANTED BY “DUE DILIGENCE”

Godsey & Gibb Associates increased its stake in V F Corp (VFC) by 1.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought 3,656 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 204,848 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.80M, up from 201,192 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates who had been investing in V F Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $86.78. About 516,796 shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 16.91% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.48% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 30/04/2018 – VF Corporation Completes the Sale of Its Nautica® Brand Business to Authentic Brands Group, LLC; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP – AT QTR-END, INVENTORIES WERE UP 17 PERCENT COMPARED WITH SAME PERIOD IN 2017; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP – CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS IS EXPECTED TO EXCEED $1.6 BLN FOR 2019; 04/05/2018 – VF Reports Results for Transition Period Ended March 31, 2018; 14/03/2018 – VF REPORTS PACT TO BUY ALTRA FROM ICON HEALTH; 04/05/2018 – VF TRANSITION PERIOD REV. CONT OPS $3.0B; 03/04/2018 – VF Corp: Icebreaker Brand Is Expected to Be Immediately Accretive to VF’s EPS; 19/03/2018 – Large retailers urge Trump against China tariffs; 03/04/2018 – VF Corporation Completes Acquisition Of Icebreaker(R); 28/03/2018 – Steve Murray Named VP, Strategic Projects at VF Corp

Godsey & Gibb Associates, which manages about $634.16 million and $658.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 10,798 shares to 240,761 shares, valued at $17.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold VFC shares while 238 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 388.62 million shares or 1.79% less from 395.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Ltd Llc has 0% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 50 shares. Profund Advisors Ltd Liability invested in 6,087 shares. Regions Financial invested in 114,499 shares. Wedge Cap Mgmt L Ltd Partnership Nc invested 0.44% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Norinchukin Bancshares The reported 0.07% stake. Aperio Gp Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.08% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Covenant Multifamily Offices Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.16% or 5,805 shares. Shelton Cap Mngmt accumulated 225 shares. Ssi Invest Management accumulated 2,418 shares. Capital Ww Invsts reported 0.3% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Aqr Limited Co reported 627,818 shares. Westover Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.17% or 3,770 shares in its portfolio. Carroll Assoc holds 1,997 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt holds 49,532 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Paloma Partners Management holds 0.01% or 2,483 shares.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $3.94 million activity. 8,894 V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) shares with value of $759,462 were sold by MEAGHER LAURA C. 12,552 V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) shares with value of $1.04M were sold by MCCOLLOUGH W ALAN.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 2.10, from 2.93 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 26 investors sold PEB shares while 94 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 145.65 million shares or 5.87% more from 137.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Vanguard Gp has 0.02% invested in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) for 19.38M shares. Covington Management has invested 0% of its portfolio in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB). Congress Asset Management Ma stated it has 27,213 shares. Prudential Financial Inc accumulated 0.04% or 791,029 shares. Vident Advisory Llc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB). D E Shaw Company owns 27,170 shares. Amalgamated State Bank owns 21,378 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Triangle Securities Wealth has invested 1.01% in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB). Citadel Advsrs Limited Co reported 8,504 shares. Cohen & Steers stated it has 1.08% in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB). Penn Capital Mngmt owns 204,047 shares for 0.67% of their portfolio. Virtu Fincl Limited Liability Co holds 0.02% in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) or 9,336 shares. Moreover, Regions Financial Corp has 0% invested in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) for 10,915 shares. The Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.01% in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB). Bnp Paribas Asset Sa owns 0.01% invested in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) for 38,739 shares.

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc, which manages about $22.77B and $6.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 33,664 shares to 177,913 shares, valued at $5.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) by 301,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.39M shares, and cut its stake in Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX).