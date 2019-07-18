Godsey & Gibb Associates Has Decreased Vmware (VMW) Position as Shares Rose; Odey Asset Management Group LTD Increases Position in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL)

Godsey & Gibb Associates decreased its stake in Vmware Inc (VMW) by 2.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Godsey & Gibb Associates sold 2,275 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.49% with the market. The institutional investor held 107,750 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.45M, down from 110,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates who had been investing in Vmware Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $174.54. About 299,608 shares traded. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 71.52% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.09% the S&P500. Some Historical VMW News: 31/05/2018 – VMware Socialcast Customers Receive Lifeline from lgloo Software Following Their End-of-Life Notification; 04/05/2018 – Infinio Supports Newest VMware vSphere 6.7 Release; 19/04/2018 – Eric Newcomer: Sources: Uber’s top CFO candidate is Zane Rowe at VMware; 23/05/2018 – Okta and VMware Announce Partnership to Deliver Advanced Identity Capabilities for the Digital Workspace; 24/05/2018 – Hillstone Networks CloudHive Achieves VMware Ready Status; 17/04/2018 – VMware Elevates the Hybrid Cloud Experience with New Releases of vSphere and vSAN; 21/05/2018 – Carl Icahn says his stake in VMware is ‘sizable,’ worth ‘hundreds of millions’; 14/03/2018 – Bravatek/AmbiCom JV to unveil field-tested Consumer Optimization Software Product; 25/04/2018 – VMware Exec Said to Take CEO Job at Andreessen’s Instart Logic; 07/03/2018 – CoreSite Announces Availability of VMware Cloud on AWS in Four Markets

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd increased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) by 10.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd bought 70,827 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.66% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 740,291 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.89M, up from 669,464 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd who had been investing in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.14% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $35.14. About 400,700 shares traded. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) has declined 44.51% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.94% the S&P500. Some Historical GGAL News: 20/03/2018 Grupo Financiero Interacciones SA de Goes Above 50-D-MA; 27/04/2018 – Argentina MERVAL Up 2.3%; Grupo Financiero Galicia Leads Advance; 25/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero lnteracciones reports operating income up 36.21% YoY and 10.70% QoQ, to Ps.993 million 1; 11/04/2018 – Fitch: Seguros Inbursa’s Ratings Reflect Legal Support From Grupo Financiero Inbursa; 06/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero Interacciones SA de Closes Below 50-D-MA; 25/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero Interacciones reports operating income up 36.21% YoY and 10.70% QoQ, to Ps.993 million[1]; 09/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Brookfield Property Partners, Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A, Adaptimmune Therapeuti; 21/03/2018 – Banregio Grupo Financiero SAB de Jumps 3.2%; Volume Doubles; 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S LATIN AMERICA AFFIRMS GALICIA’S RATINGS; STABLE OUTLOOK; 09/05/2018 – Argentina MERVAL Up 3.2%; Grupo Financiero Galicia Leads Advance

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd, which manages about $1.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS) by 25,000 shares to 75,000 shares, valued at $4.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ensco Plc (NYSE:ESV) by 3.47M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 423,663 shares, and cut its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

More notable recent Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “What’s in the Cards for Ares Capital (ARCC) in Q1 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on April 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Moving Average Crossover Alert: Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL) – Tale of the Tape – NASDAQ” published on September 05, 2013, Benzinga.com published: “50 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Edited Transcript of GGAL.BA earnings conference call or presentation 10-May-19 3:00pm GMT – Yahoo Finance” published on May 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Thursday’s ETF with Unusual Volume: FRN – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 18, 2019.

Godsey & Gibb Associates, which manages about $634.16 million and $658.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 25,709 shares to 172,782 shares, valued at $13.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2,560 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,579 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (EFAV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold VMW shares while 130 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 70.43 million shares or 0.01% more from 70.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Public Employees Retirement Systems holds 178,211 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Amp Cap Invsts Ltd owns 0.03% invested in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) for 33,365 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has 280,271 shares. Johnson Fincl Gru Inc owns 100 shares. Malaga Cove Capital Limited Co reported 3,746 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Co owns 6,874 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. Curbstone Finance Mngmt reported 0.15% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Bb&T Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% or 4,978 shares. Tiaa Cref Lc, a New York-based fund reported 152,010 shares. Strs Ohio owns 260,351 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has 0.04% invested in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) for 46,268 shares. San Francisco Sentry (Ca) accumulated 0% or 27 shares. Amer Century Cos reported 0.07% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Gillespie Robinson & Grimm holds 3.72% or 170,202 shares. Marietta Invest Ptnrs Lc invested 0.17% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW).