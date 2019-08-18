Godsey & Gibb Associates Has Increased By $1.03 Million Its United Technologies (UTX) Position; Ocean Bio Chem Has 8 Sentiment

Godsey & Gibb Associates increased United Technologies Corp (UTX) stake by 6.9% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired 8,060 shares as United Technologies Corp (UTX)’s stock declined 5.64%. The Godsey & Gibb Associates holds 124,925 shares with $16.10M value, up from 116,865 last quarter. United Technologies Corp now has $107.90 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.06% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $125.05. About 2.53 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 17/04/2018 – United Technologies Opens State-of-the-Art Innovation Center, Announces Plan to Create 100 Additional Jobs; 23/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES – ABOUT $9 BLN OF $15 BLN INVESTMENT IN U.S. OVER NEXT 5 YEARS IS EXPECTED TO GO TOWARDS R&D; 17/04/2018 – UTC AEROSPACE SYSTEMS – ANNOUNCED 8-YEAR CONTRACT EXTENSION WITH QANTAS AIRLINES TO PROVIDE BR715 ENGINE NACELLE ASSET SUPPORT AND REPAIR SERVICES; 15/03/2018 – Space Weather: G1 Watch for 15 March, 2018 UTC; 19/03/2018 – UTX CEO DETAILS FUTURE PLANS IN INTERVIEW; 12/03/2018 – WASHINGTON UTC STAFF, AVISTA/HYDRO ONE IN SETTLEMENT TALKS; 24/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-United Tech expects to meet rising Airbus production schedule; 04/05/2018 – Hedge fund Third Point pushes United Tech to break up; 27/04/2018 – AVISTA SAYS WA. UTC APPROVES ONE-TIME RATE ADJUSTMENTS; 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Is in Receipt of a Correspondence From Third Point in Which It Expresses Its Views on the Company’s Portfolio Structure

Ocean Bio Chem Inc (OBCI) investors sentiment increased to 8 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 7.33, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 8 investment professionals opened new or increased stock positions, while 1 decreased and sold their stakes in Ocean Bio Chem Inc. The investment professionals in our database now have: 709,454 shares, up from 333,112 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Ocean Bio Chem Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 0 Reduced: 1 Increased: 6 New Position: 2.

Essex Investment Management Co Llc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. for 82,908 shares. Hikari Tsushin Inc. owns 47,415 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Blackrock Inc. has 0% invested in the company for 11,927 shares. The Illinois-based Citadel Advisors Llc has invested 0% in the stock. Deutsche Bank Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 5,900 shares.

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. manufactures, markets, and distributes appearance, performance, and maintenance products for the marine, automotive, power sports, recreational vehicle, and outdoor power equipment markets in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $32.78 million. The firm offers marine products, including polishes, cleaners, protectants, and waxes; enzyme fuel treatments; private label products; motor and teak oils, boat washes, vinyl and teak cleaners, bilge and hull cleaners, silicone and polyurethane sealants, polysulfide sealants, gasket materials, lubricants, antifouling additives, and anti-freeze coolants; and brushes, poles, tie-downs and other related accessories. It has a 10.94 P/E ratio. It also makes automotive products, such as fuel treatments for gas and diesel engines, motor oils, greases, and related items; anti-freeze and windshield washes; and automotive polishes, cleaners, and other items.

Among 4 analysts covering United Technologies (NYSE:UTX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. United Technologies has $16400 highest and $132 lowest target. $149.75's average target is 19.75% above currents $125.05 stock price.